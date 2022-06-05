Do Starwood Property Trust's (NYSE:STWD) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Starwood Property Trust Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Starwood Property Trust has grown EPS by 17% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Starwood Property Trust's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Starwood Property Trust reported flat revenue and EBIT margins over the last year. That's not bad, but it doesn't point to ongoing future growth, either.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Starwood Property Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold -US$1.8m worth of shares. But that's far less than the US$5.1m insiders spend purchasing stock. I find this encouraging because it suggests they are optimistic about the Starwood Property Trust's future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board Barry Sternlicht for US$4.9m worth of shares, at about US$22.66 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Starwood Property Trust bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$315m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Starwood Property Trust To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Starwood Property Trust's strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. We should say that we've discovered 5 warning signs for Starwood Property Trust (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

