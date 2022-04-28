State accuses Exxon Mobil of deceiving public, perpetuating 'myth' of plastics recycling

Susanne Rust, Rosanna Xia
·1 min read
MARINA DEL REY, CA - NOVEMBER 21, 2019 - Josey Peters, 54, never knows what he&#39;ll find while collecting trash and cleaning debris along the Ballona Creek in Marina Del Rey. He&#39;s been doing this since 2007. &quot;It&#39;s kind of like triage. You do your best and that&#39;s all you can do,&quot; Peters said while collecting debris after a rain storm. The skeleton of a dog, possibly a Halloween decoration, is made of plastic and washed up along the shore with other debris. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
A toy dog skeleton and other plastic debris lay strewn along the banks of Ballona Creek in Marina Del Rey. On Thursday, the California attorney general announced a major legal effort to combat plastics pollution. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California’s attorney general has announced a first-of-its kind investigation into the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries for their alleged role in causing and exacerbating a global crisis in plastic waste pollution.

Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said Thursday that his office has subpoenaed Exxon Mobil Corp. seeking information related to the company’s role in global plastics pollution.

"For more than half a century, the plastics industry has engaged in an aggressive campaign to deceive the public, perpetuating a myth that recycling can solve the plastics crisis,” Bonta said.

Fossil fuels such as oil and gas are the raw material of most plastics. In recent decades, the accumulation of plastic waste has overwhelmed waterways and oceans, sickening marine life and threatening human health.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

