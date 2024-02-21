Without comment, the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission on Tuesday approved renewal of Lamasco Bar & Grill's liquor license and its transfer.

The Alcoholic Beverage Board of Vanderburgh County recommended renewal of the liquor license last week and its immediate transfer to a friend of Lamasco owner Amy Word, an EVSC school board member. The local Alcoholic Beverage Board members did so in the expectation that Word's friend, Evansville resident Ty Barnhart, will sell to experienced restaurateur Charles Mereday, who is already managing Lamasco.

Word, Barnhart and Mereday assured the local board last week that they will follow through with the plan, giving Lamasco a chance to move forward while Word steps away from ownership and operations.

Word's previously denied liquor license at Lamasco had been set to expire on Feb. 16 after three extensions granted by state regulators.

Word is fighting a felony criminal charge that accuses her of "maintaining a common nuisance" at Lamasco. She has repeatedly professed her innocence. Her criminal case is set for jury trial on April 8.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: State acts on Lamasco liquor license