State adds first-degree arson to Farmington man's murder case

Oct. 23—CHARLESTON — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office charged a 30-year-old Farmington man with first-degree arson for a Jan. 12 fire that damaged a home in Grafton in Taylor County.

Already in jail on a murder charge, Joshua Blake Price, is charged in connection with a Jan.12 fire that damaged the home of 26-year-old Tyler McKenzie Poston, at 1341 Victory Ave. in Grafton.

Officers with the Taylor County Sheriff's Office arrested Price on July 7 and booked him into the Tygart Valley Regional Jail where remains held without bond for one count of first-degree murder for the death of Poston.

On June 25 along Route 119 in Taylor County, police found Poston's body, which had received six gunshot wounds. During the investigation, police found an expired driver's license at the scene that led officers to Price, Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin later testified.

An autopsy found Poston had been shot by a small-caliber weapon, according to published reports.

Investigators with the Charleston office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined there was a 99.6% probability the casings found in the investigation had been fired from the same weapon as the casings found at the crime scene.

Price was arraigned on Oct. 15 on the arson charges and bond was set at $20,000.

According to the criminal complaint against Price, "It was further confirmed by investigation that [Price] tried to frame Tyler Poston" for a felony.

Austin said he believes Price had attempted to frame Poston for child pornography charges.

Price, owner of the West Side Trading Post in Fairmont, was involved in an unrelated shooting incident on Feb. 2020. The trading post has sat idle for at least two months.

Austin said law enforcement in Taylor, Marion and Harrison counties and the ATF collaborated on the initial investigation, which resulted in Price's expedient arrest.