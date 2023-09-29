State AG hits former Tri-Cities animal shelter managers with nearly 50 cruelty charges

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has the embattled former leaders of the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter in their sites after a years-long investigation into animal cruelty at the shelter under Neo Nation’s watch.

Former Neo’s Nation director Rebecca Howard, 46, and office manager Justin Hernandez, 36, and the nonprofit itself have been hit with nearly 50 total charges relating to animal cruelty, according to a news release from Ferguson’s office.

Howard, Hernandez and Neo’s Nation have each been charged with two counts of felony first-degree animal cruelty and 14 counts of second-degree animal cruelty, which is a gross misdemeanor.

If convicted Howard and Hernandez face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each of the felony charges and up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine for each of the gross misdemeanors.

Neo’s Nation faces a fine of up to $500,000 for each felony charge and $250,000 for each of the gross misdemeanors, which would be a total of $4.5 million if convicted on every charge and sentenced to pay the maximum amounts.

Howard was previously charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty in Pasco Municipal Court, but that case was dropped, then the investigation was referred to Benton County because Franklin County owns the facility, and eventually ended up being investigated by Grant County.

The Attorney General’s Environmental Protection Division is prosecuting the case. It is being handled by Assistant Attorney General Scott Halloran, paralegal Virginia Castro and legal assistant Sydney Stern.

Howard and Hernandez are expected to make an initial plea in Franklin County Superior Court in November.

This is a breaking story. Check back for the full report on the allegations.