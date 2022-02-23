State AG investigating death of woman being held by the Paterson police

Nicholas Katzban, NorthJersey.com
·1 min read

The state Attorney General's Office announced an investigation Tuesday into the death of a woman who was found unresponsive while in custody of the Paterson Police Department.

Officials did not identify the woman other than to say she was a 57-year-old who had been arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of drug possession.

During a prisoner check, officers noticed she was unresponsive while lying on a metal bench inside her holding cell at police headquarters at 6 p.m. on Friday, almost a full day after her arrest, according to the announcement.

She was pronounced dead by medical personnel at 6:16 p.m. in police headquarters, the AG's Office stated.

Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

State law requires the Attorney General's Office to investigate any deaths resulting from encounters with police or while in police custody.

