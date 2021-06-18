State AG won't pursue charges against GTC commissioner

Jun. 18—TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will not pursue charges against a Grand Traverse County commissioner after he displayed a rifle at a livestreamed meeting.

The AG reviewed the case after Commissioner Ron Clous held the rifle across his chest during the Jan. 20 county meeting while a community member spoke during public comment.

In its review, the AG's office found that Clous' actions did not amount to criminal conduct given there is not enough evidence to prove malicious intent, according to a press release.

"It doesn't surprise me," said Rob Hentschel, county board chairman. "I'm not an attorney, but from my perspective nothing illegal happened at that meeting.

"I look forward to moving on and solving real problems for Grand Traverse County."

Clous did not immediately return a call to the Record-Eagle.

Nessel stated in her release that she respects the conclusion reached by her office.

"I find Commissioner Clous' actions to be reprehensible and irresponsible, but not illegal," Nessel stated in the release. "While he will not face accountability in a court room, (his) constituents have the power to make their opinions clear the next time he's up for reelection."

Clous is serving his fourth term on the board.

On Jan. 20, Keli MacIntosh gave public comment regarding the Proud Boys speaking out in support of making the Grand Traverse County a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary during a county meeting last year.

MacIntosh asked board members to disavow the far-right, neo-fascist group, especially in light of its involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Instead, Clous left his seat and came back with the rifle, which he held across his chest for about five seconds.

MacIntosh said she felt threatened by Clous' actions and filed a complaint with the Michigan State Police. Following that investigation the case was sent to the AG's office by Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg to avoid a conflict of interest, the release states.

In April, MacIntosh filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan, Southern Division naming Grand Traverse County and Clous.

Her Traverse City attorney, Blake Ringsmuth, said he is currently awaiting answers from the defendants that have not yet been filed.

"I respect the AG office's decision, but Keli's case is not a criminal case," Ringsmuth said. "It's a completely different statute and law we are dealing with. Our case is not about violating criminal law, but about violation of her Constitutional rights."