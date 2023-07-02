State again monitoring Wayne County juvenile jail around the clock

A month after officials lifted a rare public health emergency order at Wayne County's juvenile jail, the facility is again under around-the-clock monitoring by state employees because of a recent incident.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Friday that it reinstated staff monitoring at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility (JDF) on June 20 “out of an abundance of caution” after being alerted to an incident that is now under investigation by the state.

The state had been stationing staffers at the facility 24 hours a day, seven days a week following the alleged sexual assault of a youth there in March. But when the county rescinded its emergency order early last month, the state stopped that monitoring.

That changed about two weeks later after the county notified the state about an incident that had occurred at the facility. Details about what happened to prompt the renewed monitoring were not released, but the state health department confirmed it is investigating the incident.

“MDHHS maintains presence at Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility to help assure the safety of the youth and staff and to provide support when necessary,” MDHHS spokesperson Bob Wheaton said in an email Friday. “Currently, MDHHS has one employee at the facility during every shift and we will adjust our presence as needed to support the needs of the facility.”

In an email Saturday, county spokesperson Kimberly Harry said: "On June 20, consistent monitoring resumed following an alleged incident, of which we are not at liberty to comment as it is an on-going investigation."

In March, the county issued a public health emergency order at the JDF, which was overcrowded and understaffed. The order came as the facility was dealing with serious problems, including the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy by other youths at the facility. The alleged attack is still under investigation by Michigan State Police.

The county rescinded the order on June 5, saying more staff had been hired, employee pay was increased and the juvenile population was down.

State health department officials told the Free Press at the time that the situation at the facility had improved enough that there was no longer a need for around-the-clock monitoring.

“In light of the public health emergency winding down, DHHS will no longer need to maintain a 24-hour presence at the facility,” Suzanna Shkreli, the state's director of juvenile justice reform, told the Free Press in an interview June 2.

Asked when the state would end the 24/7 monitoring, Shkreli said: “So June 5 is when the state of emergency ... is set to expire and that’s when we intend to wind down our presence there.”

Wheaton confirmed 24/7 monitoring by MDHHS at the JDF ended June 5 and resumed on June 20. He said MDHHS recognizes Wayne County has made progress on addressing conditions at the JDF.

“MDHHS continues to support Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility in various ways, including providing resources on technical assistance through the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention,” he said.

In early June, there had been a drop in the juvenile population at the facility, down to 113 around the time the emergency order was lifted. As of Tuesday, the population had grown to 141. That included 65 youths whose cases have been adjudicated.

Statewide, there has been a shortage of facilities where youths who have been ordered into treatment can be sent, sometimes leaving them to languish for months in the juvenile jail while they await placement.

Before the county declared the public health emergency, the Detroit Free Press had been documenting issues at the JDF for months as part of an ongoing investigation that detailed troubling conditions, including lengthy room confinements; youths being denied daily showers, recreation and medication, and the lack of schooling.

In October, to improve safety, the county moved youths from the old juvenile detention facility in Detroit to the William Dickerson Detention Facility, a vacant adult jail in Hamtramck. But problems continued, including youths regularly breaking out of their rooms.

The issues caught the attention of a state Senate subcommittee, which held a special hearing on the problems in March.

Last month, as the emergency order was coming to an end, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, director of the county's Department of Health, Human and Veteran Services, said youths were out of their rooms most of the day, getting daily showers and that assaults — both on other youths and staff — were down.

Under the public health emergency order, the county also took measures to improve safety by opening additional pods, where the youths are housed, and by grouping them in smaller numbers by age and alleged offense. Also, Team Wellness Center, a local service provider, was tapped to offer treatment to youths inside of the JDF and through a community day program. According to the county, those services are expected to start this month.

Free Press staff writer Christine MacDonald contributed to this report.

Contact Gina Kaufman: gkaufman@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @ReporterGina.

