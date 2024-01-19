State agencies respond with plan to help alleviate nitrate problem in Southeast Minnesota

Jan. 19—ST. PAUL — Three state agencies — Pollution Control, the Department of Health and the Department of Agriculture — have submitted a plan to the federal Environmental Protection Agency to deal with high nitrate levels in groundwater in Southeast Minnesota.

The plan, sent earlier this month, includes three phases that are meant to deal with the short-term and long-term issues related to high nitrate levels — the state considers levels of 10 parts per million or higher a public health risk — in the groundwater in the region.

Those three phases will be implemented from January through June for phase I, phase II will be implemented starting in July moving forward, and phase III will be implemented over the long term.

The plan is part of the state's ongoing response to an order from the EPA that came as a result of the

EPA visiting two farms in Southeast Minnesota on Nov. 2, 2023, inspecting those farms for possible violations that could lead to nitrate contamination.

The EPA's interest in the topic was piqued after a petition was submitted by the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Land Stewardship Project and nine other parties asking the EPA to take action to fix the nitrate problem under the authority of the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974.

Phase I will include a focus on education and outreach, and providing alternate water for vulnerable populations.

Tannie Eshenaur, water policy manager at MDH, said right now the state isn't sure just what form the alternate drinking water will take, but that the state plans to focus on vulnerable populations — infants who are age 1 year or younger, and those who are pregnant. The state will out to health care institutions such as OG-BYN practices, family planning clinics and social services like WIC in the eight-county region that is the focus of the plan.

That region, with Rochester in the middle, is

home to the karst geology that is prone to moving water from the surface to the aquifers that are the source for private wells.

In Southeast Minnesota, the state estimates that about 93,805 people rely on their own private well, and 9,218 of those people rely on private wells with nitrate levels above the state maximum level of 10 ppm.

Eshenaur said initially the supplemental water could be bottled water or a reverse-osmosis system, but the long-term goal is to fix the source of people's drinking water either by repairing their current well or drilling a new well. Other long-term options to consider, she said, might include a rural water system or linking rural properties that are close to an existing municipal water system to that city's water.

Right now, Eshenaur said, no one has applied to the state for an alternate water source. But once those requests start coming in, the state will then evaluate the best options based on cost and effectiveness. The state will work with local partners in individual counties to find what works best in individual cases.

"We've had people ask about testing, and we're glad to see the interest," Eshenaur said.

A test performed by an accredited testing institution will be required for anyone looking to get an alternate water supply, Eshenaur said. Those tests run about $50 apiece, which will be paid for by the state.

Because opting into the program is voluntary, Eshenaur said the state is hoping that the availability of state funding will bring some landowners into the program.

"When people think there's no solution, they don't want to know," Eshenaur said, referring to how it can be difficult to get rural landowners to opt into testing programs. "If they don't think they have the finances to treat their well, they won't opt-in. But if they know there are resources, they might be more willing."

While phase I will be implemented with existing funds, phase II will require funding to be provided in the upcoming legislative session. Eshenaur said phase II will tackle the EPA's directive requiring the state to locate all

private wells

in the region. While the state does have an index of wells that was started in 1994, that list might include as few as 30% of the wells.

"Identifying the wells is going to require a lot of education and outreach and cooperation with private land owners," she said.

Eshenaur said the main health risk associated with high nitrate levels is methemoglobinemia, sometimes called "blue baby syndrome." It mainly occurs when infants ingest nitrates through drinking water, and the nitrates block the absorption of oxygen in the blood.

While not a reportable disease — an illness that is tracked by public health institutions — a review of hospital discharge data and emergency department records in Minnesota from 2000-2016 showed just 10 reported cases, according to MDH.

Eshenaur said it's because of outreach efforts that methemoglobinemia has become a rare condition.

But tracking nitrates is still important because when there are nitrates in the groundwater, there are often other contaminates — bacteria or pesticide residue, for example — that move from the surface to the groundwater through the same pathways.

In the end, aquifers and groundwater represent a "shared resource," Eshenaur said. "It's important we have a good understanding of the water quality in those aquifers."