State agency arrests Athens man for sexual assault of child

Jul. 22—The Texas Attorney General's Human Trafficking Unit arrested Jason Alan McCord, 50, of Athens, July 15, for sexual assault of a child. According to the Attorney General's Office, the charge comes after a request from a local Child Advocacy Center to investigate a child discovered to be a victim of sex trafficking.

During the investigation, it was discovered McCord was recording the assault on his cellphone. He was transported to the Henderson County Jail where his bond is set at $250,000.