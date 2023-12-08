State agency extends time for public comment on controversial wetlands permit for Bellmar

Michael McGrath, a Sierra Club lead organizer, talks about why his organization opposes the Bellmar village proposed for eastern Collier County, during a press conference at the Naples Regional Library branch, on Dec. 7, 2023. Sierra Club Lead Organizer

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has extended the deadline for public comment on a long-sought permit for a controversial rural village known as Bellmar in eastern Collier County.

The deadline is now Dec. 12.

Opponents of the village celebrated the extra time as a small victory, after staging a protest and press conference to bring attention to their concerns about the development's environmental impacts outside of an informational meeting the FDEP held on the wetlands permit at the Naples Regional Library on Thursday.

At the meeting, the state agency planned to take final comments, but decided to allow more time after facing criticism of moving too fast in the final stages of the review and approval process before making its decision.

The 404 permit is the last big hurdle for Collier Enterprises to overcome before construction can start. Although it's late in the game, the opponents still hope to stop it, vowing to fight the project and its developer until the bitter end.

While it's only a five-day extension for comments, it brought cheers from the crowd of about 40, who gathered near the library's front entrance to show their solidarity against the development, with signs, posters, maps and badges.

The signs carried messages such as "Bellmar Sprawl = Extinction,” “Protect Our Way of Life,” "Sprawl Kills," and “Save the Panther – Stop Bellmar."

Representatives from the Sierra Club Florida, Center for Biological Diversity, Conservancy of Southwest Florida and South Florida Wildlands Association took to the microphone to detail the reasons for their strong opposition.

One of the biggest concerns they conveyed is the fate of the Florida panther.

“Generations of Floridians have worked to create a network of lands in Southwest Florida that protects the small amount of remaining habitat for the endangered Florida panther – Florida’s official state animal. Not only is the Bellmar project site actively used by panthers, as well as other area wildlife, such as Florida black bears, but it connects the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge, the most densely populated public land concerning panthers, to other critical conservation areas further north," said Matthew Schwartz, executive director of the South Florida Wildlands Association.

Matthew Schwartz speaks during a press conference, Dec. 7, 2023, at the Naples Regional Library branch, to oppose Bellmar, a rural village planned for eastern Collier County.

The project is located a mile away from the panther refuge.

The nearly 1,000-acre village would include a diverse mix of up to 2,750 homes – with a village center designed to meet residents’ daily needs for services, offering everything from a grocery store to a hair salon.

Opponents called a press conference to oppose Bellmar Village in eastern Collier County on Dec. 7, 2023, at the Naples Regional Library branch.

Rhonda Roff, the Sierra Club Calusa Group's conservation chairwoman, who lives in the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation, where she appreciates and enjoys animals and nature, emphasized repeatedly if "there is no wild, there is no wildlife."

“Hunters and fisher-people, birders, beachgoers, snorkelers and scuba divers, canoers, kayakers and power boaters, are all able to work or play in Florida's rich diversity of ecosystems, viewing or harvesting, for sport or business, the fish and wildlife, which lives here," she said. "We may all have different reasons, but have you ever met anyone who doesn't appreciate wildlands and wildlife?"

Michael McGrath, a lead organizer for the Sierra Club, said FDEP is "poised to grant a permit based on an inflated and arbitrary population estimate and growth rate" for the panther, and it's failed to consider the full impacts of the development on the animal and its habitat – and other wildlife, such as the protected hawk-like crested caracara.

In their review and permitting for such developments, he said, FDEP and other wildlife agencies have also failed to adequately weigh and assess the cumulative effects from a slew of "sprawling" rural developments planned for Collier, Lee and Hendry counties.

"Failure is not an option when extinction is the result. The only legitimate option FDEP has is to deny this permit," McGrath said emphatically, to applause from other protesters.

Following a lengthy review process, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that Bellmar is suitable for wildlife and for its habitat in the surrounding area, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service agreed.

With the development of Bellmar, more than 1,700 acres of panther habitat will be permanently lost.

Matthew Schwartz points to a map of panther deaths in rural Collier County.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that the onsite conservation, restoration and preservation of the highest quality panther habitat available on the site, however, "adequately compensates for the habitat lost to development."

The agency has estimated that no more than one panther will be harmed by the construction of Bellmar and that no more than three would be lost per year because of the community's additional traffic on surrounding roads, which will increase vehicle strikes. That's one too many, argued Amber Crooks, an environmental policy manager for the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

"We cannot afford to lose even one panther to development since we have so long to go to reach recovery," she said. "There are only 120 to 230 panthers left in the wild, and maybe fewer yet since we don't have a current population estimate."

On Dec. 4, Earthjustice, on behalf of the Center for Biological Diversity and Sierra Club, filed a motion in federal court, asking for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against FDEP, in an effort to block the issuance of the 404 permits for Bellmar, and a nearby project called Kingston, planned by a different developer. The groups argue the developments will result in the loss of at least 4,500 acres of endangered panther habitat – and injure or kill between six and 25 panthers a year from vehicle strikes caused by the traffic they generate.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told the court that it doesn't intend to provide its comments on the environmental groups' demands until at least Jan. 26 for Bellmar, and Feb. 9 for Kingston.

FDEP assumed oversight of the 404 permitting program for state-assumed waters a few years ago, including wetlands, and took over the review of Bellmar from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Permits are required for dredge and fill activities, with the goal of minimizing and compensating for any adverse impacts from the discharges, so they're done in an environmentally sensitive way.

Opponents were disappointed by the format of Thursday's meeting, where they didn't get the chance to share their concerns directly with FDEP at a microphone. Rather, tables were set up, with the agency's representatives on hand to share information, answer questions and take written, or recorded comments.

A representative for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection gathers comments about a 404 permit application for Bellmar village in eastern Collier County, during a public meeting, Dec. 7, 2023, at the Naples Regional Library branch.

Bellmar is one of three projects planned by Collier Enterprises in the county's Rural Lands Stewardship Area, or RLSA, off Oil Well Road. County commissioners have given a thumbs up to all of them, but all of them require 404 permits, due to their impacts on wetlands.

The other projects are Rivergrass Village, another roughly 1,000-acre master-planned community, and the Town of Big Cypress, which will be centered in and around Rivergrass and Bellmar, offering more homes and commercial and civic uses that could be shared by all residents.

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida has been fighting them in one form or another since at least 2006.

Despite the strong opposition, Collier Enterprises shared last week that it expected to have the 404 permits for all three of its projects in hand by January.

If that happens the Bellmar development is anticipated to break ground in 2024, with the first homes ready for move-in by 2025.

Ahead of public meeting, Christian Spilker, president and CEO of Collier Enterprises and a partner of the Tarpon Blue Family of Cos., said: "We look forward to bringing Bellmar Village, as well as the Town of Big Cypress and Rivergrass Village, to eastern Collier County to add attainable homes, lifestyle amenities and retail offerings to working families and eastern Collier County residents."

Christian Spilker

In the company's defense, he added that it's dedicated to being a good steward of the environment, with the commitment to preserve "12,000 acres of high-quality wildlife habitat," as part of its three projects.

The county's voluntary RLSA program allows developers to build more intense towns and villages on property with lower conservation value, in exchange for preserving more environmentally sensitive land, through a credit system. It's designed to prevent urban sprawl, addressing state concerns about the protection of wildlife and wetlands dating back to the 1990s.

The stewardship area encompasses 185,000 acres around Immokalee with the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge to the south and the Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest to the north.

Earlier this year, Collier Enterprises reached a settlement with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida over the Rivergrass development, the only one that the environmental group attempted to challenge in court.

As part of the settlement, the developer committed to permanently preserve 655 acres of primary panther habitat near the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge.

The commitment could reduce the total development footprint within the Rural Land Stewardship Area by 6,500 acres, Spilker explained, benefiting the panther and other wildlife.

Public comments on the 404 permit can still be provided by emailing SD-ERPComments@FloridaDEP.gov, or by uploading them directly at fldepportal.com through Dec. 12.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Public gets more time for input on impact of Bellmar in eastern Collier