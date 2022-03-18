State agency investigating day care after arrest

Mar. 18—The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning announced Thursday it is investigating The Kids Nest Learning Center at 419 Benedict Road, Brunswick.

The announcement was made three days after the director of the child care facility allegedly slapped a female toddler in her care.

The Atlanta-based child care agency said it received a request Wednesday to investigate the center over the incident, which resulted in the arrest by Glynn County police of Manjeet Grant on a charge of battery.

"The reports of abuse filed with us involve the alleged slapping of a 3-year-old child," said Reg Griffin, communications officer for the state's Department of Early Care and Learning. "We cannot comment further on the investigation at this time."

Also Thursday, Glynn County police released to The News its arrest report on the Tuesday incident.

Police said they were called to The Kids Nest at around 3:13 p.m. in response to a complaint from the "irate" mother of the 3-year-old victim.

The mother was upset because she did not know about the alleged incident until she arrived to pick up her daughter. It reportedly occurred several hours earlier.

She told police "her daughter was hit in the face by the owner," the report said.

A teacher at Kids Nest told police she saw Grant slap the child some time between 10 and 11 a.m. as Grant and the child sat on the ground, according to the report.

Grant told police, "I made a mistake," the report said. Grant told police she "hit her foot" after the child kicked her shoes off.

The teacher who witnessed the incident "stated that Manjeet slapped (the girl) across the face, knocking her to the ground," the report said. Grant was present when the teacher said this to police, the report said.

Later, talking to police when Grant was not present, the teacher "stated she was shocked about Manjeet slapping (the child)," the report said.

Police also talked to the child, who had no visible marks on her face, the report said.

"She pointed to her face when asked about where she hit her," the report said.

Police handcuffed Grant and took her to the Glynn County Detention Center. She was booked into jail that afternoon on the battery charge and later released on $1,256 bond.

Parents and former employees have described Grant and her husband, Charles Grant, as the owners of The Kids Nest.

On the online business networking site Linkedin, Manjeet Grant describes herself as the facility's director.

The state Department of Early Care and Learning oversees licensed child care facilities such as The Kids Nest, Griffin said. Its investigations can typically result in anything from fines to periods of closures to license revocations, he said.

The agency also works closely with local law enforcement and the state Department of Children and Families in potential abuse investigations of licensed daycare facilities, he said.

The agency makes twice-yearly unannounced inspections at licensed child care facilities statewide, Griffin said.

Parents who have information regarding the agency's investigation into The Kids Nest can call 404-656-5957, or email: ccscomplaints@decal.ga.gov.