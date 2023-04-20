State agency letter details past complaints about arrested Douglas Anderson music teacher

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts entrance

Duval County school officials said Wednesday they contacted a state social services agency about a 2021 sexual harassment complaint involving a teacher charged last month with lewd conduct with a student.

School officials reassigned the earlier student to another classroom and “discussed the possibility of a no-contact contract” for Douglas Anderson School of the Arts music teacher Jeffrey Clayton, according to a letter officials received from the Florida Department of Education saying it should have been told, too.

Education Vice Chancellor Scott Strauss wrote that his agency's Office of Safe Schools hadn’t found any record that the agency was contacted about the November 2021 complaint, asking the school district to confirm within five days whether the state agency was notified.

News of the earlier report involving Clayton, who is now retired, was met with dismay by School Board Chair Kelly Coker.

“I am appalled to know that district leadership was aware of this teacher’s behavior as recently as 2021," Coker said in a written statement Thursday that added she was convening a board meeting on the subject next week.

"...We are the officials entrusted by parents, voters, and taxpayers to take care of children, and I have every confidence that this board will take the actions it needs to take to accomplish that goal," Coker's statement said.

School district spokesman Tracy Pierce said district files reflect notice being sent to the Department of Education’s Professional Practices Office. But Pierce said Strauss’s message was specific about notice through the state’s School Environmental Safety Incident Reporting (SESIR) system, and said the district is “looking into the matter, and we will respond within the timeline requested.”

The school district’s reporting of incidents through SESIR has been a recurring source of concern, with a statewide grand jury report unsealed last year contending the Duval schools’ former chief of police took elaborate steps to underreport criminal activity on school grounds. In September, a Safe Schools official argued incidents from that report were still ongoing, Times-Union news partner First Coast News reported.

A parent of a Douglas Anderson School of the Arts student shared a cell-phone photo Wednesday of a man being placed in a police car. The parent said the man appeared to be teacher Jeffrey Clayton.

In an email addressing Strauss’s letter Wednesday evening, Pierce said the school system reported information involving Clayton to Florida’s Department of Children and Families, which handles a wide range of complaints involving abuse.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the district reported to DCF or if there was any effect from that notice.

Strauss’s letter said that school district officials substantiated “inappropriate physical contact with a student” after an incident in November 2016 and the November 2021 instance when, the letter says, Clayton “placed his arm on the shoulder of a student, rubbed her back, and told her she was beautiful.”

The school district “initiated a Title IX inquiry and provided supportive measures that included moving the student out of Mr. Clayton’s class and discussed the possibility of a no-contact contract,” Strauss wrote.

Clayton was arrested at school last month after school district police examined his relationship with an unidentified student. New charges filed this week accused him of four separate felony counts that involved being an authority figure who solicited or engaged in sex with a student, soliciting a romantic relationship, touching an unnamed 16- or 17-year-old student in a lewd or lascivious manner and using two-way communications (a cellphone) for any of the other counts.

A Coker statement on Wednesday said that “today’s letter from the Florida Department of Education further illuminates why our School Board is already pressing for a comprehensive external investigation.

“We must determine what led to the incident involving Jeffrey Clayton and fully review district practices and policies to ensure we meet our most important goal of keeping students safe,” Coker wrote.

Superintendent Diana Greene told Douglas Anderson families last week that an outside law firm will examine handling of “reports of improper conduct over the history of the school” and that “all current personnel investigations will continue.”

Greene said last week that the school district would work with Denise Davis-Cotton, director of the University of South Florida’s Florida Center for Partnerships in Arts Integrated Teaching, whom she described as having previously focused on steps to “establish and define norms and boundaries for the special craft of teaching in artistic fields, including norms and practices for any bodily contact.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Letter: 'Inappropriate' contact found years before Duval teacher arrest