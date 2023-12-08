State agents confiscate more than 70 illegal gambling devices in Gadsden County

The Florida Gambling Committee delivered letters of warning to illegal gambling locations in Tallahassee on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

State agents said they confiscated over 70 illegal gambling devices in Gadsden County.

The announcement came Friday from the Florida Gaming Control Commission's Division of Gaming Enforcement. Special agents collected devices, computers, an ATM and an undetermined amount of cash from a storefront at 6766 Florida Georgia Highway, just north of Havana, according to a news release.

"Illegal gambling facilities often use predatory tactics to fool customers into thinking their machines are legal," the commission's news release said.

"The FGCC reminds the public that it is against the law to offer slot machine gaming at any unlicensed facility, including, but not limited to, bars, restaurants gas stations, internet cafes and adult arcades."

The commission is pursuing criminal charges: "The FGCC remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding Florida communities from crime through the diligent prevention of illegal gaming," FGCC Director of Law Enforcement Carl Herold said.

