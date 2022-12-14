State agents link man to human-trafficking ring on Treasure Coast, fatal drug incident

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − A man investigators suspect of operating a “human-trafficking ring” on the Treasure Coast and of giving a fatal dose of drugs to a sex-trafficking victim in a Port St. Lucie motel room has been arrested, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Daniel Adam Rhodes, 42, was arrested by FDLE agents on felony charges of human trafficking causing great bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement, and manslaughter, the agency stated.

He was served with an arrest warrant Monday, not long before his scheduled release this month from prison on drug and prostitution charges, the agency stated.

“Rhodes is suspected of operating a multi-year human-trafficking ring out of a series of hotels and motels along the Treasure Coast,” the agency stated. “Rhodes advertised women for commercial sex over the internet.”

According to an FDLE release, Rhodes gave victims drugs to coerce them into prostitution.

“He is suspected of injecting a lethal dose of fentanyl and cocaine into a 27-year-old sex trafficking victim in a Port St. Lucie motel room,” the release states.

Additional information about the 27-year-old person injected with the deadly dose of drugs and when the alleged human-trafficking ring operated, was not immediately available Wednesday.

Rhodes was arrested Sept. 4, 2020, on methamphetamine-and prostitution-related charges by Fort Pierce Police following an undercover prostitution sting at Motel 6 in the 2500 block of Peters Road, an affidavit states.

The affidavit states the establishment is “a location known to us for the sales of narcotics and prostitution activities.”

Using a social media site, police learned of a woman later identified as Brynn Wynkoop, then 33.

A detective posing as a “john” agreed for a paid sexual encounter and a drug purchase.

Wynkoop showed up at the hotel with Rhodes. Wynkoop and the detective discussed a price for the sex act, and Rhodes provided what was determined to be methamphetamine.

Rhodes in June 2021 pleaded no contest to soliciting prostitution and sale, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver methamphetamine, records show. He was adjudicated guilty, and part of his sentence included 30 months in prison.

Wynkoop also was arrested on methamphetamine and prostitution charges.

In December 2020, she pleaded no contest to charges of engaging in prostitution and conspiracy to sell or deliver methamphetamine and was adjudicated guilty, records show. She received a sentence of lesser time in county jail.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Man accused of advertising women for sex; operating trafficking ring