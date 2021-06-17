State agents raid Keyser Avenue car dealership

Jun. 17—State police and attorney general's office agents raided a Keyser Avenue auto dealership Wednesday, a state police spokesman said.

Trooper Robert Urban said the investigators sought information that would help them determine whether GMG Auto Sales abused its enhanced inspection license.

Urban said the agents raided other locations, but he declined to name them.

An enhanced inspection license allows a dealership to examine flood-damaged vehicles and approve them as repaired enough to allow their sale, the trooper said.

Investigators are examining if the dealerships actually carried out inspections before issuing inspection stickers, Urban said.

An attorney general's office spokeswoman declined to comment.

— BORYS KRAWCZENIUK