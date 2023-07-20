State agents raid OKC warehouse, seize millions in marijuana

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control announced it raided an Oklahoma City warehouse and found millions of dollars in marijuana destined for the black market

State authorities this week raided an Oklahoma City warehouse used to distribute millions of dollars in marijuana from Oklahoma farms to the out-of-state black market.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control announced Wednesday agents simultaneously stopped a semi-truck leaving the location transporting nearly 7,000 pounds of marijuana in vegetable boxes bound for New York.

The potential street value of the shipment was nearly $28 million dollars, authorities announced.

As part of an investigation in April, OBN raided a different Oklahoma City warehouse and intercepted a semi-truck hauling 7,000 pounds of marijuana hidden in camera equipment boxes destined for New Jersey and New York, authorities said.

OBN said the investigation is ongoing.

“My agency is committed to targeting and dismantling these international trafficking organizations that are embedded in Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program,” OBN Director Donnie Anderson announced in a news release. “Not only are they responsible for black market marijuana trafficking but have been linked to numerous other crimes including homicides, human trafficking, sex trafficking, and world-wide money laundering.”

