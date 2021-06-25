State AG's grand jury in county courthouse concludes

Jun. 25—A grand jury that convened Monday at the behest of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr at the Glynn County Courthouse concluded its proceedings on Tuesday, according to the county sheriff.

Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump confirmed Thursday to The News that a grand jury was "called by the AG's office." The AG's office, however, is not acknowledging the grand jury's existence — a grand jury some media outlets say focused on former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson and her handling of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting death in 2020.

"We are not able to confirm or deny the existence or substance of grand jury proceedings," Georgia Attorney General spokeswoman Katie Byrd told The News in an email response Thursday.

Citing anonymous sources, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution stated in an article Sunday that Carr called a grand jury here to focus on Johnson and her handling of the Arbery case.

Jump confirmed to The News on Monday that the state AG's office called the grand jury, but he could not speak to the focus of the grand jury. The county sheriff's office is responsible for security at the courthouse.

In Georgia, the grand jury hears and reviews evidence against an individual to determine if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial. These criminal proceedings are not public. Indictments by the grand jury are available to the public after judicial review.

Among the three men charged in Arbery's shooting death is Gregory McMichael, who was an investigator for the Brunswick DA's office for more than 20 years before retiring in 2019.

Arbery, 25, was shot and killed Feb. 23, 2020 by McMichael's son, Travis McMichael, on a street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. The killing of the unarmed Arbery occurred after the father and son armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck as Arbery ran down the street.

A third man, William "Roddie" Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own pickup truck and videoed Travis McMichael shooting Arbery to death with a 12-guage shotgun.

All three men are charged in Arbery's death and have remained in the Glynn County Detention Center since their arrest in May 2020 by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Arbery was Black; the three men charged in his death are White.

All three defendants have entered pleas of innocence, claiming they suspected Arbery of burglarizing a nearby home that was under construction.

Shortly after the three men's arrest by state agents, Carr requested the U.S. Attorney General's Office investigate the actions taken by Johnson and Waycross DA George E. Barnhill in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Johnson recused herself on the afternoon of the shooting, stating conflict of interest because of Gregory McMichael's involvement. However, she contacted Waycross DA George E. Barnhill that same day, asking him to offer guidance to the Glynn Conty Police Department.

Barnhill met with police at the county police department the next day. Barnhill would later offer police an initial assessment that the shooting death appeared to be self defense in the course of a citizen's arrest.

Carr said he first heard Johnson's conflict of interest claim when she contacted him Feb. 27 to request that another prosecutor handle the case. Carr said he appointed Barnhill the same day, unaware that Johnson and Barnhill had already discussed the case or that Barnhill had already spoken with county police on the matter.

The case would be reassigned to Atlantic Judicial Circuit DA Tom Durden in April after Barnhill stepped down at the request of Arbery's family. Barnhill's son, George F. Barnhill, was an attorney in the Brunswick DA's office at the time.

Carr said Barnhill did not tell him about his familial ties to the Brunswick DA's office and neither he nor Johnson mentioned their previous contact.

The case was in the hands of the county police until the GBI took over May 5 and arrested the McMichaels two days later.

The case is presently being prosecuted by the Cobb County DA.

Jury selection in the trial of the three men is slated to begin Oct. 18 in the Glynn County Courthouse.