State AG's office clears Town of Niagara police officer involved in fatal shooting

Sep. 13—The New York Attorney General's office has determined that charges won't be filed against a Town of Niagara police officer involved in a fatal shooting incident this past November.

State Attorney General Letitia James' Office of Special Investigation (OSI) released its report Wednesday on the death of Daniel Kachinoski, who was killed Nov. 19 in the Town of Niagara. It states that following a thorough investigation, which included review of body-worn camera footage, 911 calls, police radio transmissions, and evidence from the scene, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer who shot Kachinoski was justified.

On the evening of Nov. 19, two Town of Niagara officers responded to 911 calls placed by Kachinoski and his mother reporting a domestic matter at their residence. Upon arrival, one officer spoke with Kachinoski's mother in the kitchen, while the second officer spoke with Kachinoski in an adjacent room.

During the conversation, Kachinoski began acting erratically and threatened the officers, telling them to leave. In response, the officers directed Kachinoski to put his hands behind his back, but he refused to comply. In the ensuing encounter, an officer attempted to subdue Kachinoski with a Taser to no effect. Kachinoski then picked up a wooden chair, which prompted the second officer to deploy his Taser, which also did not serve to deter Kachinoski.

As the officers repeatedly ordered Kachinoski to put the chair down, he continued to ignore their requests and instead picked up a knife with his free hand. Kachinoski then advanced toward an officer with the chair in one hand and the knife raised in the other until he was within arm's length of the officer. The officer then fired his service weapon at Kachinoski in response. When EMS arrived, Kachinoski was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers recovered a knife at the scene.

Under New York's justification law, a person may use deadly physical force to defend against the imminent use of deadly physical force by another person. When the defense of justification is raised at trial, the prosecution must disprove justification beyond a reasonable doubt. In this case, the officers repeatedly attempted to deescalate the situation, but Kachinoski ignored their requests and instead advanced toward an officer with a knife raised.

Under these circumstances, based on the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer who fired was justified.

OSI determined that criminal charges could not be pursued against the officer.