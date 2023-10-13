State AG's office faults Niagara Falls police officer for excessive force during wrongful arrest

Oct. 13—The New York State Attorney General's Office has recommended the City of Niagara Falls take disciplinary action and other steps in the wake of a 2022 incident that found a police officer used excessive force while making an arrest that was without probable cause.

In a release issued Friday, state Attorney General Letitia James said the recommendation followed a review of the May 11, 2022 arrest by the Law Enforcement Misconduct Investigative office that included interviews with the complainant, the officers involved and footage taken from a home security camera.

James' office confirmed the use of excessive force by Falls officer Travis Maggard and the arrest was made in retaliation for protected free speech. It also concluded that a police supervisor failed to abide by the department's Use of Force Policy and failed to fulfill his supervisory responsibilities under that policy.

In addition to taking disciplinary action against the personnel involved, the attorney general's office has recommended the city's police department update its policies and provide additional training to officers.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Niagara Falls city officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

The incident in question occurred on May 11, 2022 at around 9:15 p.m. when the complainant saw Falls police officers arresting an individual near her home. The complainant, dissatisfied with NFPD's response to prior domestic abuse calls she had made, approached the officers and began to criticize them. After less than 30 seconds of speaking with the officers, the complainant turned away from them and began walking toward her home. According to the attorney general's office review, officer Maggard followed the complainant and, following a brief exchange, grabbed the complainant by the arm and forced her to the ground. Officer Anisa Mahmood came over to assist Officer Maggard, and the officers handcuffed the complainant and pulled her up, the attorney general's office concluded.

The incident was captured on the complainant's home security camera, which the attorney general's law enforcement misconduct office reviewed as part of its investigation.

After the officers transported the complainant to the police station and placed her in a holding cell, the complainant requested medical attention. Before releasing the complainant and taking her to the emergency room, the officers gave her an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct, which the attorney general's office noted can be issued at the scene and does not require an arrest The disorderly conduct charge was later dismissed.

In addition to concluding that officer Maggard arrested the complainant without probable cause and used excessive force, the attorney's general's Law Enforcement Misconduct Investigative Office also found that Maggard and officer Mahmood failed to complete use of force reports as required by the Falls police department's Use of Force Policy. In addition, the review concluded that their supervisor did not take steps to ensure a report was completed.

The procedures for reviewing and reporting uses of force for such incidents were implemented as a result of a 2010 Consent Decree between the Office of the Attorney General, the City of Niagara Falls and NFPD.

As a result of the report, the attorney general's office has recommended that the city:

—Draft and implement a disorderly conduct policy in consultation with the attorney general's office to educate officers on the elements of disorderly conduct and under what circumstances officers are authorized to charge individuals with disorderly conduct;

—Draft and implement an appearance ticket policy in consultation with AG's office to provide guidance to officers regarding the issuance of appearance tickets and when they should be issued at the scene and

—Provide additional training to officers on de-escalation, appropriate use of force tactics, the NFPD's Use of Force Policy, and the law regarding disorderly conduct and appearance tickets.

Since the incident, Officer Mahmood has left NFPD and is now an officer with the Town of Niagara Police Department. In addition to NFPD, the attorney general indicated that it has also provided a copy of the report to the Town of Niagara Police Department.

The LEMIO was established by Executive Law 75 for the purpose of increasing public safety, protecting civil liberties and civil rights, ensuring compliance with constitutional protections and local, state, and federal laws, and increasing public confidence in law enforcement. Executive Law 75 authorizes LEMIO to receive and investigate complaints from any source regarding allegations of corruption, fraud, use of excessive force, criminal activity, conflicts of interest, or abuse in any covered agency. LEMIO may then determine whether disciplinary or legal action is warranted and prepare and release a public report.