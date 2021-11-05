State allows Paterson to proceed with firing cop accused of assaulting man

City officials have gotten state approval to move ahead with their efforts to fire Paterson Police Officer Spencer Finch, who was arrested on criminal charges last June for allegedly assaulting a man involved in a domestic argument.

Paterson's police unions tried to halt the departmental discipline proceedings against Finch until after the criminal case was resolved. But the New Jersey Public Employment Relations Commission on Oct. 29 ruled in the city’s favor against the police unions.

The Finch case represents the first time in more than a decade that Paterson has attempted to fire a police officer charged with on-duty crimes prior to the conclusion of the criminal matter. In more than a dozen other cases, accused cops in Paterson had been placed on administrative leave and continued collecting paychecks while criminal charges were pending against them.

Mayor Andre Sayegh in June said Paterson was taking “unprecedented” action by moving to fire Finch right after he was arrested.

Sayegh at the time also made public the video footage from a body-camera worn by another officer at the incident – a recording the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office cited as evidence against Finch. The video shows Finch apparently escalate what had been a verbal dispute into a physical one by striking the man multiple times and eventually kneeing him in the face while the man was handcuffed and sitting down.

After a one-month unpaid suspension, Finch has been on paid leave since mid-July. Officials said the city’s disciplinary hearing against him was already in progress when the police unions filed their employment commission complaint. Officials have not disclosed when the Finch hearings – which have been private – would continue or how long they expect the proceedings to take.

“I think the PERC decision makes it clear that the City has, and intends to continue to, vigorously pursue its remedies in relation to this matter,” said Paterson’s law director, Aymen Aboushi.

Finch’s lawyer, Anthony J. Iacullo said he disagreed with the PERC decision.

“Officer Finch is focused on preparing his defense to the charges and allegations presently pending,” Iacullo said.

Screenshot from a May 26 incident involving Paterson police officer Spencer Finch.

Finch, who was 44 at the time he was arrested, has been a Paterson police officer since 2003. He was working in the patrol division during the incident in question. His annual salary at the time he went on leave was $106,737.

Paterson’s police unions expressed disappointment in the state commission’s decision.

“We believe our members ought to have their full day in court before they have their departmental hearing,” said Mason Maher, president of Paterson’s Superior Officers Association.

Maher said conducting the discipline hearing first would put accused officers like Finch in jeopardy of saying something during the departmental proceedings that could be used against them in the criminal cases.

In the PERC case, the unions argued it was unfair to treat Finch differently from other accused cops. But the city responded by citing what it called a significant distinction between the Finch matter and the others – the fact that the prosecutor’s office gave its authorization for Paterson to proceed with the administrative charges against Finch.

The city also asserted that Finch’s matter was different because the alleged misconduct was captured on camera.

In ruling in Paterson’s favor, the state commission cited the city’s managerial prerogative to dismiss employees.”

