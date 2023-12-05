State announces whether it will seek death penalty against man accused of killing husband

The State Attorney's Office has filed a charge of first-degree murder against Herbert Kurt Swilley in the death of the man's husband.

The announcement was made Tuesday in Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti's courtroom. Swilley is accused of killing 59-year-old Ocala resident Timothy Floyd Smith.

Last month, Gail Grossman, a lawyer who had represented Swilley when he was considered a potential suspect in the case, told the judge at the man's first appearance hearing that since this is a first-degree murder case, she had asked the state if it was going to seek the death penalty.

Timothy Floyd Smith

Prosecutors on Tuesday said they have reviewed the case and will not seek the death penalty.

Swilley is now represented by the Public Defender's Office.

Smith's friends react

Marion County Sheriff's detectives said Swilley drugged and strangled Smith, whose half naked body was found March 25 by deputies in an apartment in the 1900 block of Southeast 40th Street Road. Swilley had asked deputies to conduct a well-being check on Smith.

Officials believe Swilley killed Smith because their relationship was failing, Smith was applying for a job elsewhere, and there was a hefty life insurance policy for Smith with Swilley as the beneficiary.

Outside the courtroom on Tuesday, several people who considered Smith a good friend had gathered to hear the latest in the case. Candy Baker told a Star-Banner reporter that she's grateful the state has decided to move further with the case.

"Tim was a wonderful person," Baker said, adding she's "hopeful the person responsible is held to the fullest extent of the law."

