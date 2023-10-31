State announces woman's death at Chillicothe prison
Oct. 30—An inmate has died at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.
Margaret Hodges, 61, was pronounced dead just before midnight on Oct. 28 at the state prison in Chillicothe, Missouri, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Hodges was serving a life sentence for three counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action from Johnson and Platte counties. She had been in the Missouri Department of Corrections system since 1998.