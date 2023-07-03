State appeals court upholds Muncie man's murder conviction

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a Muncie man's murder conviction in the fatal stabbing of his neighbor.

A Delaware Circuit Court 4 jury in April 2021 found Chase E. Adams guilty of murder, obstruction of justice and two counts of criminal mischief.

Adams, now 27, was later sentenced to 50 years in prison by Judge John Feick.

During last year's trial, deputy prosecutors Andrew Ramirez and Jagen Arnold said Adams had killed 49-year-old Rex A. Morrison outside the victim's home, in the 2300 block of South Hackley Street, on Oct. 4, 2020.

The victim was stabbed three times, twice in the back and once in the back of his head. He was pronounced dead after being taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

The obstruction charge stemmed from Adams' bid to hide the knife used in the slaying. The knife was found in the chimney at the home of the defendant's mother in New Castle.

Defense attorney Nathan Meeks of Marion maintained that his client had acted in self-defense.

Trial testimony indicated Adams and Morrison had been feuding, and that each man had vandalized a vehicle outside the other's home.

In his appeal, Adams maintained jurors received an improper instruction concerning self-defense, and also said there was insufficient evidence to support his murder conviction.

"If Adams had not entered (his neighbor's) property to slash Morrison’s tires, the final — and fatal — confrontation between Adams and Morrison would not have occurred," Judge Cale Bradford wrote in the appellate court's 3-0 ruling, issued on Friday.

The appeals panel also found that "evidence that Adams stabbed Morrison three times in the head and back with a deadly weapon is sufficient to sustain a finding that he knowingly killed him."

Adams is incarcerated at the Miami Correctional Facility north of Kokomo. According to a state Department of Correction website, he has a projected release date in April 2058, when he would be 62.

