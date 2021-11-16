State appeals court upholds Portland woman's murder conviction

Esther Stephen

PORTLAND, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of a Portland woman who arranged the killing of her young daughter's father.

A Jay Circuit Court 1 jury in March found Esther Jane Stephen, now 31, guilty in the January 2020 slaying of Shea Michael Briar.

Judge Brian Hutchison in May sentenced the Portland woman to 55 years in prison, the standard penalty for a murder conviction in Indiana.

In an appeal, Stephen argued that evidence in her case did not justify her conviction, and also contended she deserved a shorter sentence.

In a 3-0 ruling issued Friday, the appeals court disagreed.

In the decision, Judge Elizabeth Tavitas said while Stephen had no prior criminal record, "she organized Briar's killing with the depravity of a hardened criminal, undeterred by second thoughts."

After the 31-year-old Briar filed court documents seeking visitation with their daughter, Stephen "decided that she would rather kill Briar than co-parent, (and) plotted with accomplices to eliminate him from her life as well as her child’s," the judge wrote.

At the time of the homicide, Stephen was head coach of the softball team at Fort Recovery (Ohio) High School.

Her assistant coach, Shelby Nichole Hiestand of Portland, fired the fatal gunshot. The 20-year-old Hiestand was also convicted of murder and sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Another accomplice — Hannah Knapke, 20, a former member of the Fort Recovery softball team — is scheduled to be sentenced this week after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

In sentencing Stephen last May, Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison said in recruiting her younger co-defendants, the Portland woman had "ruined their lives."

Stephen — incarcerated at the Rockville Correctional Facility — has a projected release date in April 2061, when she would be 70 years old, according to a state Department of Correction website.

