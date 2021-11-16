State appeals court upholds Portland woman's murder conviction

Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
·2 min read
Esther Stephen
Esther Stephen

PORTLAND, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of a Portland woman who arranged the killing of her young daughter's father.

A Jay Circuit Court 1 jury in March found Esther Jane Stephen, now 31, guilty in the January 2020 slaying of Shea Michael Briar.

Judge Brian Hutchison in May sentenced the Portland woman to 55 years in prison, the standard penalty for a murder conviction in Indiana.

In an appeal, Stephen argued that evidence in her case did not justify her conviction, and also contended she deserved a shorter sentence.

In a 3-0 ruling issued Friday, the appeals court disagreed.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

►Third woman charged in Jay County slaying strikes deal, pleads guilty

►Tearful Portland woman, 20, sentenced to 55 years for murder

►Portland woman convicted of murder draws 55-year prison sentence

In the decision, Judge Elizabeth Tavitas said while Stephen had no prior criminal record, "she organized Briar's killing with the depravity of a hardened criminal, undeterred by second thoughts."

After the 31-year-old Briar filed court documents seeking visitation with their daughter, Stephen "decided that she would rather kill Briar than co-parent, (and) plotted with accomplices to eliminate him from her life as well as her child’s," the judge wrote.

At the time of the homicide, Stephen was head coach of the softball team at Fort Recovery (Ohio) High School.

Her assistant coach, Shelby Nichole Hiestand of Portland, fired the fatal gunshot. The 20-year-old Hiestand was also convicted of murder and sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Another accomplice — Hannah Knapke, 20, a former member of the Fort Recovery softball team — is scheduled to be sentenced this week after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

In sentencing Stephen last May, Jay Circuit Court Judge Brian Hutchison said in recruiting her younger co-defendants, the Portland woman had "ruined their lives."

Stephen — incarcerated at the Rockville Correctional Facility — has a projected release date in April 2061, when she would be 70 years old, according to a state Department of Correction website.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Portland woman's murder conviction upheld by appeals court

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 slaying of his estranged wife, Kim Kirk Cox, as well as multiple other charges including sexual assault on his stepdaughter.

  • Runaway New Jersey Teen’s Mom Threw Bleach in Her Eyes: Prosecutors

    Essex County Prosecutor’s OfficeA teenage girl who disappeared for nearly a month told investigators she’d run away to escape horrific abuse at the hands of her mother, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.Jashyah Moore, 14, detailed extreme instances of neglect and mistreatment by her mother, Jamie Moore, over a number of years. The complaint describes Moore’s abuse, alleging she stabbed her daughter in the shoulder with a steak knife, “causing a lacer

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him liable after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” Bellis sa

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.

  • DeWitt police officer fired for pulling gun on Black teen delivering newspapers

    Former City of DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce was terminated in May after a string of policy violations the morning of Jan. 14, while he was off duty, including excessive and unjustified use of force.

  • EXPLAINER: Which side did better in Rittenhouse closings?

    A defense lawyer angrily accused the prosecution at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial of lying. How the indignation and theatrics during Monday's closing arguments played with jurors won’t be clear until 12 of them return with verdicts in a case that underscores American divisions on issues of guns, protests and policing. Most agreed going into the trial that prosecutors would have the tougher case to make given Rittenhouse’s claim under state law that he shot three men, killing two, in self-defense.

  • Female suspect wanted for shooting at woman at Detroit liquor store

    Detroit Police have released surveillance video that shows a woman unloading multiple shots into a car as a woman was trying to leave a liquor store earlier this month.

  • Updated: Trio charged after alleged rape of a minor in Richmond, police say

    One of the suspects punched a hole in a wall at the jail after being arrested.

  • Armored truck guards are ambushed, robbed and shot while loading ATM, Chicago cops say

    The guards are both in critical condition, according to police.

  • Texas man wanted for allegedly killing pregnant girlfriend who texted sister during abduction

    An expectant mother from Texas is dead, and police believe her still-at-large boyfriend is the killer. According to People magazine, […] The post Texas man wanted for allegedly killing pregnant girlfriend who texted sister during abduction appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woman bites off huge chunk of officer’s ear after bar fight in Louisiana, cops say

    She fled the area and is wanted by police.