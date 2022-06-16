State appeals decision to release files of trooper fired for wrongdoing

Jun. 16—CONCORD — New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella has asked the New Hampshire Supreme Court to overturn a May ruling that granted access to personnel records involving fired state police trooper Haden Wilber.

Formella filed the appeal on Friday, which stalls the release of any internal investigation and disciplinary records involving Wilber.

State police fired Wilber last year following a controversial 2017 arrest. Wilber, a member of the New Hampshire State Police Mobile Enforcement Team, had a Maine woman jailed for 13 days under the belief she was hiding drugs in her body. She sued, and the state has paid out $212,000 to settle her claim.

The issue under appeal is a lawsuit filed by the ACLU-New Hampshire seeking access to records involving Wilber's misconduct and other possible disciplinary issues.

Formella's office has said it can't release the files, citing a state law governing information from police personnel files turned over to criminal defense attorneys.

"The state is appealing the Superior Court's decision on the narrow issue of whether RSA 105:13-b provides an exemption from the State's Right to Know Law, which is supported in the statutory language," Formella spokesman Mike Garrity said in an email.

In May, Superior Court Judge John Kissinger rejected the application of that law when it comes to Right to Know requests.

In a statement, ACLU-New Hampshire Legal Director Gilles Bissonnette said the interpretation by state police and the state Justice Department would give police special secrecy rights for their files but no other public employees.

"We are two years removed from the murder of George Floyd, where our government officials in New Hampshire pledged to take meaningful steps to improve transparency," he wrote in an email. "This appeal decision sets us back."

Much of Wilber's case has already played out in court filings and a public hearing before the Personnel Appeals Board earlier this year. The Personnel Appeals Board decision is expected next month.

