State approves millions in incentives for largest industrial investment in Bath Township

BATH TWP. — More than $5 million in incentives were part of the decision a Turkish fastener company made to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Bath Township.

The incentives for Norm Fasteners to build a 365,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on nearly 20 acres off Webster Road include $3.8 million in state assistance, through the Michigan Strategic Fund, for a township sewer project tied to the development.

Strategic Fund officials also approved a $1.6 million Michigan Business Development Program grant, which could be forgiven if the company meets benchmarks.

"It's our first time doing a manufacturing investment outside of Turkey," said Koray Gurbuz, a general manager for Norm Fasteners, during an early December interview. "Bath is one of the best candidates."

Norm Fasteners is a Turkish-based company that provides screws and bolts and other fasteners to the auto industry and others.

There are other incentives. Gurbuz said the company's CEO, Nedim Uysal, attended Michigan State University and has good feelings about the community.

A rendering of the proposed Norm Fasteners manufacturing plant in Bath Township.

The company, which opened a smaller non-manufacturing office in Dimondale about five years ago, also did years of research and looked at dozens of sites in the region as well as other states along with Canada and Mexico, Gurbuz said.

Norm Fasteners has operations in nine countries and more than 4,000 employees. Gurbuz said the company also picked Bath Township because of the access to the workforce, other companies and the nearby logistics.

Bath Township officials began reviewing plans earlier this year. The company would employ around 200 people, who Gurbuz said would get paid well above minimum wage, as part of a $77 million investment to bring a cold forge manufacturing operation to Bath Township.

The state incentives were approved Tuesday, as part of several other economic incentives offered by the Strategic Fund. The new Norm Fasteners jobs are supposed to accompany an average hourly wage of $31.40, coupled withcomprehensive benefits, officials with Lansing Economic Area Partnership said in a release.

Gurbuz said the project would be built as soon as possible with the first phase being about 65 to 70 new employees with later phases employing up to 200 workers. Construction would start early next year.

The proposed site of the Norm Fasteners manufacturing facility off Webster Road on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Bath Township.

Township Supervisor Ryan Fewins-Bliss said Norm Fasteners would bring a large-scale manufacturing operation to the township for the first time.

"This is good jobs and more infrastructure for our community," Fewins-Bliss said. "It shows that Bath is a place of distinction, it can recruit a business like this."

The sewer upgrade, which the township has sought for years, is a key part of the deal and will benefit residents as well as the company, Fewins-Bliss said.

Bath Township, in recent planning commission and township board meetings, set up a special Industrial Development District so the project, code-named Project Forge, could continue.

The development was approved by the township's planning commission as a 365,000-square-foot building, with 162 parking spots on 19 acres of land near the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

During planning commission meetings, Miles Roblyer, the township's planner, said the development was in line with the township's comprehensive plan calling for business and industry in targeted areas.

The township has a set of 18 conditions as part of the approval, Fewins-Bliss said.

Many of them involve environmental or community safety benchmarks, such as meeting the township police and fire standards and meeting state and local water and sewer guidelines, he said.

An artist's rendering of the proposed Norm Fasteners manufacturing plant in Bath Township.

Norm Fasteners' Dimondale non-manufacturing, sales and warehouse office has approximately 20 employees, and the operation would move to the Bath Township location once it is ready.

The move is exactly how foreign direct economic investment should work, said Keith Lambert, LEAP's chief operating officer.

He said the company was recruited by LEAP and state officials more than five years ago, with the idea that, if the company met its goals, then it would consider a substantial expansion.

Lambert said Norm Fasteners is a more diverse supplier than what the area has had previously, which was often a General Motors Co.-specific supplier that could face a shutdown if the vehicle company had a hiccup or changed plans.

"We are thrilled with this major step toward making Norm's US manufacturing a reality," said Jeff Deehan, principal of Dymaxion Development, in LEAP's Tuesday release. As development partner, the company plans to start construction in the spring and anticipates a fall 2025 completion date.

"Having known Norm's leadership for 20 years, we are happy to assist them with their business goals while bringing a reputable and responsible firm to the region we call home," he added.

Norm Fasteners is linked to a number of manufacturers, from Volkswagen to John Deere, which should help insulate it from industry changes, Lambert said.

Contact Mike Ellis at mellis@lsj.com or 517-267-0415

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Millions in state incentives OK'd for Bath Township industrial proposal