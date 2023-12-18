State approves railroad tracks across key road

Dec. 18—The Arizona Corporation Commission has signed off on Union Pacific's plan to build five new rail crossings along 6 miles of proposed rail line south of Pecos Road near the border of Mesa and Queen Creek.

The most contentious aspect of the proposed spur line serving Mesa's Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Corridor was the at-grade crossing at the busy Ellsworth Road.

But with assurances from Union Pacific that it would begin planning for a future grade separation and monitor traffic delays on Ellsworth annually, the commissioners gave a green light.

The purpose of the so-called Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) is to allow CMC Steel and other businesses in southeast Mesa to move goods to a West Valley rail hub by train rather than truck.

The railroad estimates the new line could save 29,000 truck trips per year.

The unanimous decision to approve the order for the spur line without an Ellsworth Road grade separation came over objections raised by the Town of Queen Creek and 42 members of the public who submitted comments in opposition.

City of Mesa officials supported the plan as presented and will be working with Union Pacific to annually monitor traffic conditions on Ellsworth Road.

Queen Creek Town Attorney Scott Holcomb said the town supports the rail, too, "the only question is doing it correctly."

Holcomb said at the hearing that Queen Creek believes the crossing with Ellsworth Road should be grade-separated from the start.

"There are over 190,000 people in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley whose only access, main access, to the freeway system" is via Ellsworth Road, Holcomb said. "It's the freeway to the freeway."

While the new rail would take trucks off the road, the five new crossings are expected to add delays.

But at the same time, planned road improvements — such as widening Ellsworth Road to six lanes — are in the works, too, which could mitigate the backups.

When PIRATE opens, potentially as early as 2024, Union Pacific said the east-west line south of Pecos Road would see two train trips per day (one trip in and one out), five days per week using a maximum 3,000-foot train.

The at-grade crossing will not only cause delays from cars waiting for the train to pass but also at "longer queues" at nearby intersections created by the pause, project opponents argued.

Traffic engineers calculated that at its opening, the twice daily holdups on Ellsworth would produce 19 vehicle-hours of delay for drivers waiting for the train.

The figure represents the sum of every vehicle's delay as a result of the train passing; if 228 vehicles were delayed 5 minutes, that would equal 19 hours.

Chris Watson, the commission's director of railroad and pipeline safety, said the trigger for requiring a grade separation at Ellsworth is 24 hours.

Holcomb lamented that traffic conditions on Ellsworth could potentially change quickly, adding a grade separation after the fact would take time to implement.

"Think of what would happen ... if on Ellsworth Road a train was stopped on it," Holcomb said. "Or instead of doing two trains, you're five trains. That's an immediate, immediate problem that's going to take a long-term solution."

There's a financial incentive for the railroad not to build an underpass earlier than needed: the Federal Highway Administration estimates grade separation costs between $5 million and $40 million.

With commission staff not in support of requiring grade separation right now, Holcomb pushed for some of Union Pacific's assurances on train volume and traffic monitoring to be put into the orders.

The town also asked the commission to order the railroad to begin design of the Ellsworth grade separation, so the bridge or underpass could go in as fast as possible when the trigger is met.

"Everyone in the room agrees that a grade separated crossing will be necessary at Ellsworth," he said. "The only question is when."

Commissioner Nick Myers, who said he commutes using Ellsworth Road, introduced and later withdrew an amendment requiring the railroad to begin designing the grade separation immediately.

Reed Campbell, an attorney for Union Pacific, argued against Myer's amendment as well as the addition of language to the order.

He said it wouldn't make sense for Union Pacific to fully design a grade separation before the widening of Ellsworth is completed.

On concerns about the number of trains changing, he said the planned traffic monitoring would account for increases in train length or frequency, so it wasn't necessary to dictate these details to the railroad.

Stipulating train speed, length and time of day on PIRATE might also "run afoul of federal law and create some constitutional questions about the jurisdiction of the Surface Transportation Board," he said.

The Surface Transportation Board is a federal agency that regulates many areas of freight rail.

The board will also need to eventually sign off on PIRATE. A final environmental review required for that decision is still pending.

A draft report released in May found no significant impacts, signaling the project is headed for federal approval.

Administrative Law Judge Marc Stern supported giving Union Pacific breathing room.

"To micromanage the railroad and the city of Mesa on this I think is exceeding what we have to do," Stern said. "We can always look forward to the fact that we have a staff who will be observing what goes on and if there's a problem, take action."