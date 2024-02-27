State arrests Alabama prison guard and his wife

Law enforcement arrested a Kilby Correctional Facility guard Monday for using his official position for personal gain and conspiring to commit a controlled substance crime, according to the prison.

The Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division arrested Mario Grant and transported him to the Montgomery jail, Public Information Manager Kelly Betts said in an email.

Law enforcement officers initiated a search warrant on Grant's house and also arrested his wife Carole for conspiring to commit a controlled substance crime, Betts said.

Grant resigned from his position. The Law Enforcement Services Division continues to investigate the case, and further charges may be pending, Betts said in the email.

