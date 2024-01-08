State of the art pet food testing lab

Gayle Anderson took a look at the new Pet Food Safety Lab at Lucy Pet Foods in Irwindale. The Pet Food Safety Lab™ (PFSL), is a world-class testing facility serving the pet food industry and its consumers with microbiological, chemical, and physical testing methods to assure raw material and finished product quality and safety. In addition to testing for known microbiological and chemical containments, the new lab includes DNA testing of proteins and dedicated PCR testing capabilities (Polymerase Chain Reaction). PCR is a highly accurate way to diagnose certain diseases and genetic changes. With PCR, the PFSL has the ability to assure that pet food has been vigorously tested for any dangerous microbiological organisms before any product is released to the market. Further, the state-of-the-art liquid chromatography system equipped with a triple quad mass spectrophotometer detector (LCMS) can test for a variety of contaminants as well as verify nutrient/vitamin levels. The Pet Food Safety Lab™ also launched its website PetFoodSafetyLab.com to post results of routine testing of pet food with a Certificate of Analysis. Consumers will be able to visit their brand website, look for the Pet Food Safety Testing link, and using the “Best By” date code from their bag of food, view the results of the testing for their specific pet food’s production batch. Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 8, 2023.

