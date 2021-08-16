State asks court to sentence Blakely to 36 months plus probation

Aug. 16—ATHENS — The state attorney general's office today asked the court to sentence former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely to 36 months in jail plus two years of probation.

A Limestone County jury on Aug. 2 convicted Blakely, 70, of two Class B felonies: first-degree theft of property and using his official position or office for personal gain. Blakely, who was the longest serving sheriff in the state, has been held in the Limestone County Jail since his conviction. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

The prosecution said in its motion that the sentence it recommends is the maximum sentence Blakely may serve under state law, but that it is appropriate because the same sentence could have been imposed had he been convicted of just one felony, the evidence justifies a sentence on the higher end of the range and "accountability is critical when public officials violate their oaths and abuse positions of authority."

The state said Blakely should serve his sentence in a jail outside Limestone County rather than in prison, because his official contact with inmates precludes him from being placed in the custody of the Department of Corrections. According to the motion, multiple sheriffs have agreed to accept custody of Blakely. While Blakely could otherwise be sentenced to up to 46 months, the state said, the maximum sentence in a county jail is three years.

"To be clear, Blakely did not make bad decisions in the heat of the moment," wrote Assistant Attorney General Kyle Beckman. "He calculated that he could steal and take what he wanted, and that no one would question him. ... As a former sheriff, Blakely knew better than most the dire straits that can lead people to crime. Yet he committed his crimes anyhow, despite his elevated position in society, his six-figure salary, and the adulation from many in his community."

The state also asked the court to fine Blakely $10,000 and order that he pay an additional $4,000 in restitution.

On the day the verdict was reached, Blakely filed a motion asking that he be released on bond until the sentencing hearing. Judge Pamela Baschab has not ruled on the motion.

eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.