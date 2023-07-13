State asks for more time to respond to McAlester man's appeal

Jul. 13—The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office asked the state's appeal court for more time to respond to a McAlester man's appeal of his 2022 murder conviction.

Attorneys for Alverey Braxton filed in May an appeal of his 2022 first-degree murder conviction with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. The AG's Office filed this week a request for an additional 30 days to respond to the appeal due to workload.

Jurors deliberated for less than an hour and a half before finding 29-year-old Braxton guilty of murder in the first degree in the March 2019 death of 39-year-old Amanda Parham-Lee and sentenced him to a life imprisonment.

The jury also found Braxton guilty on felony counts of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and committing a felony with a firearm with a defaced ID number in connection with the shooting.

He is accused of shooting Parham-Lee inside a vehicle in rural Pittsburg County before driving her to the McAlester Regional Health Center where the woman was pronounced dead.

Braxton and his defense attorneys maintained throughout the trial the shooting was an accident and it occurred while Parham-Lee was moving the rifle from the front seat of the vehicle to the back seat while he was driving.

Investigators used forensic tools and trajectory sticks along with measurements of the gun and the woman's arm length to form the theory that Braxton shot Parham-Lee while he was outside of the vehicle.

The appeal argues Braxton's defense attorney failed to remove a biased juror with the court allowing the juror to serve.

According to the document, a woman who was on the jury told attorneys during the selection process she knew Parham-Lee and "were like sisters" while they were in school together.

The juror told attorneys she lost contact with Parham-Lee when she entered a relationship with Braxton and told the judge and attorneys she could sit as a fair and impartial juror in the case.

Braxton's appeal also argues the medical examiner's report was admitted into evidence despite "containing hearsay."

"Dr. Joshua Lanter, relying on outside information from law enforcement, concluded the manner of death was homicide," the appeal states.

The appeal also argues prosecutors did not establish each element needed for a first-degree murder conviction as "the evidence, at best, raised nothing more than a suspicion or mere speculation."

OCCA has not ruled on the AG's request as of Wednesday.