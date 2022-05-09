State asks to revoke bond for WWE Hall of Famer accused of causing deadly crash

Newly released body camera video shows the moments after investigators say a former WWE pro wrestler caused a deadly crash in Ormond Beach in March.

Officers said Tamara Sytch, 49, also known as Sunny, crashed into the back of a car along U.S. 1 and Granda Boulevard, killing a 75-year-old.

Sytch was arrested last week, and now the state has filed a motion to revoke her bond. Given her history of drunk driving, the state is arguing Sytch is a threat to the community and should remain in jail.

Court records show she’s been arrested for DUI at least two other times since 2015.

Investigators said Sytch was traveling at a high rate of speed along U.S. 1 when she crashed into a vehicle stopped at a light, forcing it into another.

Officers said Sytch’s blood-alcohol level was 0.28 and her license was suspended at the time of the crash.

Sytch posted her $227,500 bond within 14 hours and was releasd with the condition she not leave Volusia County.

She’s facing several charges in this case including DUI resulting in death, which is a second-degree felony that can carry up to 15 years if convicted.

An attorney for the family of the man killed in the crash filed wrongful death lawsuit against Sytch as well, and that case is still pending.

