State association takes action against Brevard County youth nonprofit

A Brevard County nonprofit known for helping youth faces program disruptions and a sheriff’s office probe.

Concerns have been raised about the Crosswinds Youth Services’ financial accountability.

This could lead to the loss of some youth services, at least temporarily, until the issue is resolved.

Crosswinds runs an emergency shelter for children and teens, among other resources.

But the Florida Network of Youth and Family Services, a statewide association that works directly with Crosswinds, said in a statement that it took substantial action.

“Upon learning of Crosswind’s instability, breach of public trust, and lack of quality of care, that included allegations of poor governance and financial oversight,” the statement said.

The statement from the president and CEO also said in part:

“We will be working with community leaders and local stakeholders to develop a plan to resume services as soon as safely possible, with accountability and transparency at top of mind. Our youth deserve nothing less.”

