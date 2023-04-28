State Attorney Amira Fox announces 26 arrests linked to SWFL drug trafficking scheme

Local law enforcement from across Southwest Florida joined State Attorney Amira Fox as she announced the arrests of 26 accused drug dealers and confiscation of drugs, a quarter-million dollars and 20 guns linked to a regional scheme.

The operation, spearheaded by NETFORCE, has been dubbed "Operation All in the Family," Fox said.

Fox, of the 20th Judicial Circuit, created the Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, known by its acronym, in late 2019 to coordinate a circuit-wide approach and resources to dismantle organized crime, narcotics, racketeering and criminal enterprises in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties.

Wisner Desmaret: Wisner Desmaret's attorney files motion seeking new trial, judgment of acquittal

Capitol mob trial: East Naples 'Proud Boy' trial includes evidence in the 100s for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The latest operation has resulted in the arrest of 26 alleged drug traffickers and their associates, and has seized approximately 160 grams of fentanyl; 4.5 kilograms of cocaine; 461 grams of methamphetamine; more than $251,000 in cash; 20 firearms; and two vehicles.

Joining Fox on Friday were Homeland Security's investigation Special Agent John Yancey, Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, Acting Fort Myers Police Acting Chief Randall Pepitone, Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore, Lee County Port Authority Police Deputy Chief Bob Taylor and Marco Island Police Capt. Richard Stoltenborg, among others.

Fox said the investigation began in Collier County.

"The investigation led law enforcement into Lee County," Fox said. "Into Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres and Cape Coral."

Fox said narcotic sources of supply were identified as far away as Texas.

"This operation has been successful in disrupting and dismantling a narcotics crime family who has been making a living from poisoning our community," she said.

Fox said the last three operations have netted 4,085,000 grams of fentanyl.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Southwest Florida drug crackdown nets 26 arrests, 20 firearms, cash