State Attorney to announce ‘significant development’ in Jared Bridegan murder investigation

The State Attorney’s Office said it will announce “a significant development” on Thursday afternoon in the investigation into the February 2022 murder of Jared Bridegan.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson, Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith, and ATF Special Agent Bob Bryson will hold a news conference on the development at 1:15 p.m.

Bridegan was gunned down Feb. 16, 2022, in Jacksonville Beach after taking his twins he shared with ex-wife Shanna Gardner Fernandez, and his then-2-year-old Bexley, his daughter with wife Kirsten Bridegan, to dinner.

The software engineer had just dropped off the twins at Gardner-Fernandez’s house when he encountered a tire in Sanctuary Boulevard, a one-way road. He was headed home to his second wife, Kirsten Bridegan, with whom he shared children Bexley and London.

Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith said the “the tire was purposely placed there to make him stop which he did.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Tragically he began to exit his vehicle to move the tire and he was gunned down in cold blood,” Smith said.

Bridegan was shot several times while Bexley was still strapped into a car seat in the back seat of his car.

So far, two people have been arrested in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Bridegan, a St. Johns County father of 4.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Mario Fernandez Saldana was arrested in March on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, child abuse, and solicitation to commit a capital felony. Fernandez Saldana is the current husband of Gardner Fernandez.

Henry Tenon, 61, was arrested in January in connection to Bridegan’s murder. He was arrested in January on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, child abuse, and second-degree murder

Tenon, who rented a home from Fernandez Saldana, agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder. That means Tenon faces 15 years to life in prison, but not the death penalty.

PHOTOS: The people connected to the Jared Bridegan murder investigation

Jared Bridegan was gunned down Feb. 16, 2022, in Jacksonville Beach after taking his twins he shared with ex-wife Shanna Gardner Fernandez and his 2-year-old Bexley, his daughter with wife Kirsten Bridegan, to dinner. The software engineer had just dropped off the twins at Gardner-Fernandez’s house when he encountered a tire in the one-way road.

Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith said the “the tire was purposely placed there to make him stop which he did. Tragically he began to exit his vehicle to move the tire and he was gunned down in cold blood.

Henry Tenon entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder with a weapon Thursday, March 16, 2023 in Bridegan’s murder. State Attorney Melissa Nelson said Tenon didn't work alone.

On March 16, 2023, a second arrest was announced in the murder of Bridegan. Mario Fernandez Saldana, the current husband of Bridegan's ex-wife Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, was charged with first-degree murder.

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez and Mario Fernandez Saldana met in 2018 at her CrossFit gym, where Fernandez Saldana worked as a maintenance man.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson was asked on March 16, 2023 if more arrests would be coming in the case. She said, “At this time, I’m not going to answer that question.”

Kirsten Bridegan, Jared's widow, spoke on

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.