State Attorney backs police in 'Sofia' case, calls social media attacks 'disturbing'

State Attorney Phil Archer on Monday backed the results of a police investigation that cleared two Brevard County teachers of charges of child abuse in the case of Sofia Bezerra, a 7-year-old special needs student who came home from a school last October with a mask tied to her face.

A review of the Indian Harbour Beach Police Department investigation was completed by Archer's office with "no finding of criminal wrongdoing" against the two Brevard Public School employees, according to a news release posted Monday to the state attorney's website and social media accounts.

Police determined in a case report dated Nov. 15, 2020, that there was "insufficient evidence to support a criminal violation against" Sofia's teacher and instructional assistant.

"There was no evidence presented which supports that (Sofia) received a physical or emotional injury. This case is closed as Unfounded," said the report signed by Indian Harbour Beach Detective Jim Adams. Some, including attorneys for Sofia's stepfather Jeffrey Steel, had criticized the results of the investigation.

Archer called the case — which drew national media attention and outrage from critics of school mask mandates — a "text book example of what rushing to judgment prior to the conclusion of an investigation, can produce in today's hypersensitive politically charged climate."

The initial allegations in the case, which inflamed an already raging debate over the ethics and legality of a school mask mandate then in effect by Brevard Public Schools, led to venomous rhetoric against Sofia's teachers and school staff as well as the Brevard County School Board, which passed the mandate last August. (The school district has since moved to a masks-optional policy.)

"I want to commend (Indian Harbour Beach Police Chief David Butler) and his investigative staff for a very thorough and professional investigation," Archer wrote in a statement. "After a careful review of the investigative reports, interviews, and evidence provided to our office, we agree with the conclusion reached by the Indian Harbor (sic) Beach Police that no criminal acts were committed."

Archer in his statement condemned the attacks against Sofia's teachers as "disturbing" and "without merit."

"While concern for the well-being of any child subject to this type of allegation is understandable, the immediate character attacks circulated electronically targeting teachers, administrators, and support staff were not only disturbing, but have been shown to be completely without merit. As leaders and as a community, we must do better."

