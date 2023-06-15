State Attorney Brodsky recused in FDLE probe related to Arroyo's Sarasota charity

Mayor Erik Arroyo delivers his State of the City speech during the Sarasota City Commission meeting at City Hall on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky has recused himself from an investigation into a foundation created by Sarasota City Commissioner Erik Arroyo, according to an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that assigned the Fort Myers area prosecutor's office to handle the case.

The governor's executive order said "Arroyo is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement" for alleged "failure to register as a charitable organization."

The order citied a "personal friendship" and "professional relationship" in the voluntary disqualification by Brodsky, to "avoid a conflict of interest" regarding "the investigation and prosecution of this case and all related maters regarding Erik Arroyo."

Brodsky is the state attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit. The case was assigned on May 22 to the 20th circuit office, which encompasses Lee, Collier, Hendry, Glades and Charlotte counties and is headed by State Attorney Amira D. Fox.

Arroyo, reached Thursday morning, said the Sarasota City Foundation, a charity he and two other local residents formed in December 2021, "absolutely" has filed the required documents to operate as a charity.

He then declined further comment on the matter citing the FDLE investigation, although he did send a text message that described the allegations as engineered by political opponents and downplayed Brodsky's recusal.

"Let's be very clear: a recusal would occur even if these paid political henchmen made allegations that I was late in returning a library book," he sent in a text message. "A recusal from being involved in politically motivated accusations does not mean that a case exists."

A Florida Department of Agriculture document Arroyo provided to the Herald-Tribune that he said shows the Sarasota City Foundation has been appropriately registered was dated June 13, 2023.

Before accepting donations, nonprofit organizations must comply with the state's Solicitation of Contributions Act, which requires an annual renewal statement, according to Harbor Compliance's website, a regulation solutions company.

The June 13 dated letter appears to be the first time The Sarasota City Foundation has registered for charitable solicitation.

The Sarasota City Foundation was created by Arroyo and a few other local residents to “bridge the gap between public and private resources to meet the immediate needs of the Sarasota Community,” according to its website.

On Oct. 15, 2022, the City Foundation held a fundraiser called the Mayor’s Ball. Tickets were $200 a person, and the event included a silent auction for trips to destinations like Ireland and Tuscany, according to the foundation’s website.

Arroyo said in May that the foundation has paid for most expenses related to the event, but it hasn’t spent the rest of the money it raised, which was over $60,000.

The state's Check-A-Charity website now lists Sarasota City foundation as having 44,131 in revenue with a surplus of funds of $40,731, according to a Dec. 31, 2022 financial statement. It is unclear what time period is reflected in the Dec. 31 financial statement.

The probe by the FDLE came after Deputy City Attorney Michael Connolly announced that Sarasota Police Department had opened a criminal investigation on April 12 after a meeting between a developer of the downtown condominium project One Park Sarasota and a Sarasota Planning Board member.

Connolly then canceled the public hearing on the 18-story luxury condo project.

The city police department handed off the investigation to FDLE as the matter involved city officials. However, in early April, police received other allegations of improper influence surrounding the project, including donations to Sarasota City Foundation from One Park Sarasota developers at an event called The Mayor's Ball.

Arroyo at the time the event was held was the city's ceremonial mayor. The title of mayor rotates each year among the city commissioners.

The FDLE initially closed its review of the allegations in a letter to Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche in early May, but less than 24 hours later reopened the inquiry after more information was forwarded to investigators.

Jim Bridges, a Sarasota Developer and One Park partner, had met with Michael Halflants, an architect and planning board member, in March where they discussed a future project that Halflants could have participated in his professional capacity, according to Bridges.

One Park's development application was still being reviewed by the Planning Board, prompting Halflants to ask a city attorney about the need for him to recuse himself from the decision regarding the development application.

Derek Byrd, Bridges' defense attorney, said his client was not the focus of the probe after meeting with FDLE investigators in May.

The state law enforcement agency has not released additional information on the probe, including to city officials, according to an email from City Manager Marlon Brown.

Brown emailed lawyers involved in the development application on Wednesday that FDLE has yet to inform them the agency has finished its review.

"I will be in touch with further information about the continued public hearing once the city has information from FDLE on the outcome of the re-opened case," Brown's email said.

