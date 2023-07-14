State Attorney can't find witness 4 days before Ladarius 'LD' Clardy murder trial

Just four days before stand-out football star Ladarius "LD" Clardy's alleged killer is scheduled to begin trial, the Office of the State Attorney released a Facebook post saying they cannot find a witness in the case.

The state is searching for Zityra Terrell, also known as Zityra Robbins, stating she is a witness to Clardy's homicide on July 1, 2021, according to the Facebook post.

If anyone has information of her whereabouts, the state is asking them to call State Attorney Investigator Wright at 850-200-6903.

One of Clardy's alleged killers, 23-year-old Da'quavion Snowden, is set for jury selection Monday and is scheduled to have a jury trial over four days, according to Assistant State Attorney Trey Myers.

Snowden and his brother, Amos Snowden, were indicted for Clardy's homicide after they allegedly stalked him and fired over 50 rounds into his vehicle. Amos Snowden's next court date is Sept. 27.

Timothy Knight Jr., Terrell Parker and Kobie Jenkins were also indicted in Clardy's homicide, but in February the state announced they would not prosecute them due to evidence "that does not meet that standard" of proof beyond and to the exclusion of reasonable doubt.

