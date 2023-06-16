State attorney details criminal history of man accused of attempted rape

There was another back-and-forth disagreement this week between a local state attorney’s office and Orange County law enforcement.

Orlando police are blaming State Attorney Monique Worrell for letting a man with a long criminal history get out of jail.

However, Worrell said officers did not provide them with enough evidence to file charges.

The man, in this case, was arrested just days after getting out of jail.

The state attorney said at the time of Frederick Howard’s armed carjacking arrest, Orlando police interviewed the victim, but since then, her office has yet to locate the victim.

Worrell said requests for the victim’s contact information were made multiple times throughout May.

A spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department said it wasn’t until June 1, at 3:28 pm, the officer received a tasking sheet from the state attorney’s office requesting contact information and written statements from the victim.

They say the officer was never asked to locate the victim. The victim in this case is homeless.

The police department went on to say “It is disappointing that yet again, the investigative efforts of our agency are being unjustly scrutinized by the state attorney.”

Since the state attorney’s office said it couldn’t make a solid case in the armed carjacking arrest, Howard was released from jail 33 days later.

He was arrested six days after, again, for attempting to rape an 18-year-old girl in an Orange County hotel.

Howard is currently in jail and being held without bond.

