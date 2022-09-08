State attorney drops Titusville man's murder charge; pursues drug-related charges

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

The Brevard state attorney's office has dropped a first-degree murder charge against a Titusville man because investigators found insufficient evidence to prosecute him, attorneys said.

Corey Ward, 27, was arrested Aug. 23 and initially charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection to the death of Tommy Brothers, a 21-year-old Mims man. Brothers was shot three times in an altercation while attempting to buy cannabis from Ward, according to an arrest affidavit.

He was transported to Parrish Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

During the incident, Brothers met at Ward's car, where Ward and two other people were waiting, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ward searched Brothers for a weapon before getting back in the car to get the cannabis, according to a statement by Todd Brown, a spokesperson for the state attorney's office.

Brothers had a gun hidden in a bag and attempted to rob Ward, Brown said. Ward shot him, then fled.

Deputies apprehended the vehicle a few miles from the shooting scene and found a firearm, a Crown Royal bag and an Amazon box, which contained drugs, an affidavit said.

Brown said the initial investigation, completed by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, was "hampered by not only the refusal to cooperate by Ward, but the conflicting and false statements of his accomplices."

Witnesses of the incident misrepresented the situation and provided a misleading cell phone video, Brown said, though he did not specify what the video was. He said witnesses removed Brothers' firearm before deputies arrived.

During the investigation, a home security video was obtained that showed Brothers had a firearm moments before he was shot, as well as the witness who removed the firearm, Brown said.

The state determined there was insufficient evidence to prove Ward had committed murder and "overcome his expected argument of acting in self-defense."

Ward's charges were changed to possession of cannabis with intent to sell or deliver and possession of more than 20 grams of cannabis.

Brown said the state attorney's office would pursue charges against "any others who committed criminal violations in connection with these crimes," though he did not specify if the two other people in the vehicle with Ward had been charged.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY.

