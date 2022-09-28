State Attorney files first criminal charge against Pensacola contractor Matt Banks

The State Attorney's Office has filed criminal charges against Pensacola contractor Matt Banks for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a Pensacola family by not completing work for which he had been paid.

The case is just one of multiple dozens in which families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties allege Banks failed to finish contracted work and failed to refund money to clients.

Pensacola police put out a warrant for Banks on Aug. 10 and he was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputies. He was originally charged with larceny for allegedly failing to provide a refund to a client, but the charge was changed to fraud under Florida statute covering money received by contractors.

Repairs to Timothy and Shawnee Trowbridge's Santa Rosa County home are still not complete two years after Hurricane Sally. The couple paid contractor Matt Banks $90,000 for the repairs but the work was not done.

Florida Statute 489.126(4)(b) says if a contractor does not pay a client a refund within 30 days of receiving a written demand letter from the owner, "it may be inferred that a contractor intended to deprive the owner of the right to the money owed."

A resident of Pensacola paid Banks $6,700 to begin a roof renovation in February 2022, but asked for a refund June 16 after Banks allegedly failed to repair the roof, causing "a substantial amount of interior damage."

The offense report also notes that officers did not find any permits for the homeowner's address under Banks' name or company, Banks Construction LLC.

PPD warrant served: Okaloosa Sheriff's Office deputies arrest Escambia contractor Matthew Banks

Banks in trouble: Contractor Matt Banks faces new $540K restitution bill after nine more client complaints

The formal charge is the first action to prosecute Banks for any of the complaints.

The overseeing contractor boards in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have ordered Banks to pay over $1 million in restitution to multiple clients, with both boards continuing to hear complaints.

In addition to the money Banks must pay back to clients, Santa Rosa revoked his general contractor license Aug. 10 followed by Escambia revoking his license Aug. 11, both citing fraudulently failing to repay clients.

Story continues

State action: After Matt Banks furor, Sen. Broxson seeks to streamline contractor complaint process

Other contractor problems: Contractor violations, state inaction leaves Navarre homeowner on hook for $35K in repairs

The multitude of allegations led to the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement investigating Banks for fraud, but OALE officials would not disclose any information other than confirming the existence of an investigation.

"We do have an active investigation and we are working in conjunction with the State Attorney's Office," Lt. Col. Daniel Williamson said. "We've got roughly 70 victims in a large-scale consumer protection investigation, and because it is active I have no further comment."

Prior to the State Attorney filing the criminal case against Banks this week, there was no answer on a timeline for criminal charges, and all inquiries regarding the Banks investigation was deferred to the OALE.

The magnitude of clients coming forward with accusations against Banks led to state Sen. Doug Broxson calling a meeting in Gulf Breeze on Sept. 8 that included the sheriff's offices of Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties, Escambia County Commissioner Robert Bender and other state and local officials.

"What's happening is there's eight different agencies that deal with a complaint," Broxson told the News Journal after the meeting. "What we were doing in there was funneling down what people could expect when they file a complaint."

Banks is scheduled to appear before Judge John Simon on Jan. 18, 2023, according to court records.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Matt Banks: Formal criminal charge filed against Pensacola contractor