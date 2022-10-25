State attorney general, Buffalo Catholic Diocese reach abuse settlement

Oct. 25—A settlement reached with the New York State Attorney General's Office will require the Buffalo Catholic Diocese to adhere to new rules for guarding against sexual abuse involving priests and bans two former diocesan leaders from having fiduciary roles with any charity registered in the state.

The settlement, announced Tuesday by state Attorney General Letitia James' office, brings to an end a two-year-old lawsuit that accused the diocese of failing to address a child sexual abuse crisis while protecting priests accused of wrongdoing by quietly removing them from ministry.

Under the terms of the settlement, diocesan officials have agreed to adhere to what James described as a "comprehensive" court-ordered compliance program aimed at improving response and follow-up to claims of abuse involving priests and other representatives of the diocese.

The settlement requires the diocese to implement a program to individually monitor credibly accused priests that will involve an annual compliance audit to be reviewed by a former FBI agent approved for the position by the attorney general's office. The auditor's annual reports will be published to the diocese website under the terms of the settlement.

In addition, the settlement bans for life Bishop Emeritus Richard J. Malone and former Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz — who headed the Buffalo Diocese amid the sexual abuse scandal — from holding any secular fiduciary role with a charity registered in New York.

"For far too long, the Buffalo Diocese and its leaders failed their most basic duty to guide and protect our children," James said. "In choosing to defend the perpetrators of sexual abuse instead of defending the most vulnerable, the Buffalo Diocese and its leaders breached parishioners' trust and caused many a crisis of faith. As a result of this action, the Buffalo Diocese will now begin a much-needed era of independent oversight and accountability, and my office will continue to do everything in its power to restore trust and transparency for the future. No individual or entity is above the law, and those who violate it in New York state will always be held accountable."

The attorney general's office filed its lawsuit against the diocese in 2020 following a two-year investigation. The lawsuit named as defendants Malone and Grosz, accusing them of mishandling child sexual abuse claims and failing to uphold their responsibilities to victims of abuse, parishioners and the public.

The attorney general's office said such bans are reserved for fiduciaries who have committed serious breaches of their duties with respect to the administration of charitable organizations or assets.

In the complaint, the attorney general's office alleged that the defendants violated their legal and fiduciary obligations by failing to conduct proper investigations into child sexual abuse accusations and not monitoring numerous credibly accused priests.

The complaint detailed conduct that, as alleged, directly defied the procedures and protections outlined in the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People adopted by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2002, following media reports of widespread clergy sexual abuse.

Though Malone and Grosz were responsible for ensuring the Buffalo Diocese's compliance with the charter and other related policies, the attorney general's investigation found that allegations of sexual misconduct against diocesan priests were concealed and inadequately investigated, if at all, for years. The attorney general's office also found that the Buffalo Diocese failed to refer more than two dozen accused priests for adjudication as required by the charter. Instead, the diocese shielded accused priests from the consequences of public disclosure by removing them from ministry with false claims of medical leaves or voluntary retirements.

As part of the settlement, the Buffalo Diocese has committed to accelerated and fully transparent procedures for addressing sexual abuse complaints in a required step-by-step and documented process. For example, absent special circumstances, an independent investigator must be appointed upon receipt of the complaint, and all investigations must be completed within 45 days of the appointment. The diocese's charter-mandated lay review board will now be required to provide its recommendations for each case it investigates in writing. The diocese will also be required to make public disclosures throughout the process, including posting the lay review board's recommendation on its website, publicly disclosing names of accused clergy who are suspended pending investigations, and reporting all substantiated complaints. The diocese will also refer all complaints it receives to law enforcement and will cooperate with any investigations.

In addition, the Buffalo Diocese's management of sexual abuse complaints and allegations will now be subject to review by an independent compliance auditor. The Attorney General has approved the appointment of Dr. Kathleen McChesney, former executive assistant director at the FBI and first Director of the USCCB Office of Child Protection, to fill this role.

The attorney general's office said McChesney has decades of experience investigating and addressing the problem of sexual abuse within Catholic institutions. The audit period will last for a minimum of three years, with a potential extension to five years. As the Buffalo Diocese is responsible for the retention and payment of Dr. McChesney and her audit team, their appointment will not take effect until approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of New York, where the diocese currently has a pending petition for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Under the agreement, the Bishop of the Buffalo Diocese, currently Bishop Michael Fisher, is also responsible for taking necessary steps to protect parishioners and the public from an individual who has been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

Under the Priest Supervision Program codified in the settlement, which the Buffalo Diocese has already begun to implement, accused clergy will be assigned an individual monitor with law enforcement experience to ensure their compliance with restrictions on their conduct that are designed to ensure the safety of local parishioners and children. Supervised clergy cannot perform priestly ministry duties, such as saying mass or taking confessions, cannot wear their collar or otherwise position themselves as a cleric in good standing, and cannot live in close proximity to children or a school, among other requirements. If an accused priest refuses to cooperate, the Buffalo Diocese's policies have now been amended to allow the current bishop the discretion to withhold that priest's pension until they comply.

At present, the Diocese estimates that more than 900 Child Victims Act cases or bankruptcy proofs of claim alleging sexual abuse of children by diocesan priests have been filed.