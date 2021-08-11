State attorney general files charges against Windber man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls

Aug. 11—WINDBER — A Windber man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of sexually assaulting two girls, authorities said.

The state attorney general filed charges against Shawn R. Thurau, 40, of the 300 block of 22nd Street stemming from incidents that allegedly took place from 2014 until 2018 in Windber and the West Hills area.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge William Seger, of Windber.

According to a criminal complaint, two girls alleged that Thurau made them have sex multiple times.

The investigation started with a report from Somerset County Children and Youth Services. Charges were filed after forensic interviews were held at the Somerset County Child Advocacy Center.

Thurau was charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said the case was passed to the attorney general due to a conflict within his office.

The attorney general's office also has wide jurisdiction when investigating crimes in multiple communities, Thomas said.

Thurau is being held in the Somerset County Jail on $200,000 bond.

He is being represented by attorney Sara Huston, of the Somerset public defender's office.