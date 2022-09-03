State attorney general's office investigating shooting by Englewood police officer

ENGLEWOOD — State authorities are investigating an incident in which a police officer shot at a person in response to a disturbance on West Englewood Avenue on Saturday morning, multiple sources said.

Mayor Michael Wildes and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the incident was being probed by the New Jersey Office of Attorney General, which did not respond to an inquiry.

The circumstances of what led to the shooting were not clear as of Saturday afternoon, but officers from multiple jurisdictions — Bergenfield, Leonia and the Palisades Interstate Parkway among them — responded and taped off an entire block, from Orange Street to the traffic light at the corner of Lafayette Place.

It was also unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Jennifer Henry, a 15-year resident of Green Street, retuned home from running an errand to see the flashing lights. "The area has definitely changed," she said. "It's been a whole lot of — it's been different. To see this again, you know, it makes you wonder."

In February 2019, a 43-year-old man was charged with the stabbing deaths of his parents at the home they shared on Lafayette Place — two-tenths of a mile away from this weekend's event.

Pawel Boduch, a Polish immigrant, was apprehended in a supermarket parking lot after an hours-long manhunt.

Crime scene on West Englewood Avenue in Englewood, looking west from corner of Lafayette Place, on Sept. 3.

On Friday evening, the county prosecutor said, a 30-year-old man was shot near the intersection of Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue, also within a mile of Saturday's incident.

He is expected to recover, but Henry said she is still concerned about escalating violence in the neighborhood.

"It's sad, the way that it's turning out," Henry said. "I've seen yellow tape like that more than enough."

