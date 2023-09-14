State attorney: Grand jury will review all law enforcement use-of-force cases in Orange, Osceola

On Thursday, the new state attorney for Orange and Osceola counties announced his first major policy change since taking office.

Channel 9 broke the story Wednesday that Andrew Bain will send all law enforcement use-of-force cases to a grand jury.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina was among the over a dozen law enforcement representatives there as Bain formally announced the policy change.

Bain said the first case that will go before a grand jury in this new process is the Osceola County Target shooting where Osceola County deputies shot three teens after they were accused of stealing Pokemon cards and pizza. One of those teens died in the shooting and the deputies involved have waited over a year for a decision on that case.

According to Bain, after a use of force incident occurs, an independent review will happen that will provide initial findings. Next, a subject matter expert will provide an opinion to the state attorney’s office on whether it was justified, and within 60 days the state attorney must convene a grand jury in the county where it occurred.

