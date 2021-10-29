State’s Attorney Mosby releases names of 91 former, current Baltimore cops she said can’t be trusted to testify

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby on Friday released a “do not call list” that names 91 former and current city police officers whom she says can’t be trusted to testify truthfully in court.

Mosby’s long-awaited list identifies officers whom prosecutors say have been convicted of crimes of dishonesty or abused their authority and therefore shouldn’t be called to testify at trial. In a statement, Mosby said she has faith in the majority of Baltimore police, but when officers are convicted of crimes it compromises the work of her prosecutors.

“In order to restore trust and strengthen confidence in law enforcement, we must preserve the integrity of the justice system by being transparent and accountable to the communities we serve,” she said.

Public defenders, activist lawyers and news reporters have sought the list ever since Mosby told a crowd two years ago that her office tracks these cops.

About 25 of the officers listed are currently employed with the Baltimore Police Department, according to prosecutors. Twenty-four of the 91 officers have pending criminal cases in the city, Baltimore, Anne Arundel or Harford Counties.

Mosby released the names two weeks after the Maryland Court of Special Appeals found her reasons wrong to withhold the list from a nonprofit group of activist lawyers. Defense attorneys want the lists to fight cases in which these officers made an arrest or had a hand in an investigation.

The list has familiar names to those who track police misconduct in Baltimore from members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force to other officers who’ve been accused of assault, planting evidence or lying. The list also names officers accused of crimes off-duty, including driving while under the influence and possessing child pornography.

The officers listed include Eric Banks Jr., who’s charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson; Wayne Jenkins, who’s serving 25 years in federal prison as the ringleader of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force; and Michael O’Sullivan, who got 15 months in prison for lying in court about a criminal case.

Officers are added to the list after they are convicted of a crime involving dishonesty or proven to have abused their authority, according to the protocols also released by Mosby’s office. Other names are temporarily added when an officer has a pending criminal case or faces credible allegations of dishonesty or the abuse of powers.

The names are recommended after a majority vote by a committee of Mosby’s deputies and chief attorney for the office. In general, the committee does not consider conduct that occurred more than a decade ago. Mosby makes the final decision on the names. The committee meets every 90 days to recommend adding or removing names.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office declined multiple requests for the list over the years. Her prosecutors argued they were allowed to withhold the names under an exemption for personnel records in the Maryland Public Information Act.

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals, however, ruled that exemption didn’t apply. The court found the exemption is reserved for records related to job performance, such as an application or evaluation — not simply the names,

The ruling faults Mosby’s office for denying requests for the list under open records laws. And it came in a lawsuit filed by activist lawyers with the nonprofit Baltimore Action Legal Team, BALT, who tried to compel Mosby to turn over the list.

In response, Mosby said she was just following the legal advice of her counsel at the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. A spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office refuted the notion that her office called the shots. Meanwhile, Mosby announced she would release the list “in short order.”

In addition, police disciplinary records and internal affairs complaints had long been kept confidential under Maryland law. But the Maryland General Assembly passed Anton’s Law to lift the restrictions and the measures took effect Oct. 1. The Baltimore Sun filed a request for the list under the Maryland Public Information Act at that time.

Mosby isn’t the first state’s attorney to maintain such a list. Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Patricia Jessamy maintained a list of a few dozen officers she would not call to testify in court, but she did not release it publicly.

She was succeeded in 2011 by Gregg Bernstein who discontinued the practice.

In Philadelphia, a judge ordered District Attorney Larry Krasner three years ago to turn over his do-not-call list to the city’s defense attorneys. In New York City, the Bronx District Attorney released its list of problem officers.

Mosby has publicly mentioned yet another list with 305 officers whose credibility has been called into question, but men and women not necessarily too compromised to testify at trial. Police commanders have brushed off the significance of that list.

The Baltimore Police Department has been swept by scandal in recent years with former members of the Gun Trace Task Force convicted of racketeering and sentenced to federal prison. Officers stole money from citizens, lied on paperwork and bilked the city for unearned overtime pay.

Dozens of people have sued the city over the officers’ actions. Amid the fallout, federal prosecutors charged several other police officers with ties to the convicted cops. Mosby’s office has said its reviewing thousands of old criminal cases that could have been compromised by the corrupt cops.

