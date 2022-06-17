State Attorney’s Office: Jacksonville man accused of owning 11 illegal firearms

A Jacksonville man was arrested and indicted on three counts for allegedly owning 11 illegal firearms and a firearm silencer, the State Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday.

Michael Christopher Langston, 37, could face up to 10 years in prison for each count if he is convicted.

Langston was found in possession of a machine gun and a Glock .40 caliber firearm equipped with a machine gun conversion device, according to his indictment.

The indictment goes on to say Langston had 11 firearms while he was committed to a mental institution and was an unlawful marijuana user.

The firearms will be forfeited, along with any ammunition.

