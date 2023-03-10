State attorney’s office officially files charges against accused Pine Hills shooter

State Attorney Monique Worrell’s office officially filed charges against the man accused of shooting five people, killing three of them, in Pine Hills last month.

Keith Moses, 19, is facing 16 charges total stemming from shootings he’s accused of committing on Feb. 22.

The charges include second-degree murder for the deaths of News 13 reproter Dylan Lyons, Natacha Augustin and 9-year-old T’Yonna Major as well as first-degree attempted murder for Jesse Walden and Brandi Major.

But Worrell said the office still plans to seek a grand jury indictment for first-degree murder charges in the case, but is filing the second-degree charges to make sure Moses remains in custody.

