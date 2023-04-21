State Attorney open to reviewing cases, plea bargain rules after 'racism policy' uproar

Under mounting pressure after a former prosecutor blew the whistle on what she called a "racism policy," State Attorney Jack Campbell says he will review cases from undocumented immigrants who believe they were denied a plea deal because of their race.

He also wants recommendations for how to handle undocumented immigrants without a valid driver’s license charged with misdemeanor traffic violations.

Campbell told the Tallahassee Democrat Thursday that a junior prosecutor had misstated an office policy when he wrote "Hispanic" rather than "undocumented immigrant" in a "cheat sheet" on how to handle plea bargains for people with criminal histories. Campbell said the prosecutor, who has been reprimanded, left the document for other prosecutors when he transferred out of the Jefferson County office.

By Friday, the story was drawing international attention to the state attorney's policy to exclude offenders without immigration papers from pre-trial diversion programs, where a conviction is avoided and a pathway to citizenship potentially blocked.

State Attorney Jack Campbell, Second Judicial Circuit speaks at a press conference called by Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

The ACLU Florida condemned the memo as large-scale racial profiling that puts people at risk of having their lives changed forever over “minor offenses such as a traffic violation.” The document came to light after a former prosecutor shared it with the Our Tallahassee website.

“How many Hispanic people have been adjudicated guilty solely due to their Hispanic heritage? How long has this practice been in existence? "said N.R. Hines, a criminal justice policy strategist at the ACLU of Florida. "How many State Attorney offices in the Second Judicial Circuit have similar discriminatory practices in place? Do other Judicial Circuits have these practices in place as well? We call on the Second Judicial Circuit to answer these questions, as well as complete a publicly available review of their staffing and charging protocols and impact.”

State attorney offers to review cases as he points to what he calls the bigger problem

Campbell also said any resident in the six counties of the Second Judicial Circuit who believe they may have been denied an opportunity to keep their record clear of a conviction through participation in a diversion program to contact his office.

“We will take a good look at it, and if they were inappropriately handled, we will fix it as fast and as powerfully as I can,” Campbell told WFSU radio.

He contributes the confusion, anger, and fear that greeted the document’s release to bad writing and a regrettable mistake, and says there is a bigger issue at play.

“There is a population of people in this country who are driving because they have to, who don't have a valid driver's license and are legally unable to get one. How do I as your State Attorney handle that problem?” asked Campbell, Friday morning.

Undocumented immigrants, regardless of race and ethnicity, are excluded from diversion programs because they lack a valid driver's license, said Campbell.

Back story: Prosecutor's memo said Hispanics get tougher plea deals; state attorney calls it a mistake

A copy of the document photographed in the State Attorney’s Office in Jefferson County by Mackenzie Hayes.

The policy to exclude undocumented immigrants from diversion programs exists because Campbell said he can’t verify they are who they say they are.

Campbell equates no driver’s license with the impossibility to get automobile insurance, which raises public safety concerns.

Florida does not permit undocumented immigrants from receiving a driver's license. Nineteen states do if an applicant provides certain documentation, such as a foreign birth certificate, foreign passport, or consular card and evidence of current residency in the state, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Immigration lawyer, public defender push back on policy

Immigration lawyers and public defenders find Campbell's explanation lacking.

Neil Rambana, a Tallahassee-based immigration lawyer, said there is nothing extraordinary about undocumented individuals in diversion programs in other Florida circuits.

Public Defender Jessica Yeary wants an independent investigation into the State Attorney's handling of cases involving undocumented immigrants

And, Jessica Yeary, the Public Defender for the Second Judicial Circuit, said she is unaware of a prohibition for undocumented immigrants in other circuits.

Both Yeary and Rambana said Campbell’s policy appears to violate Section 242 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code of Law, which prohibits treating non-citizens more harshly than citizens.

Campbell counters the section deals with “aliens,” registered with the federal government — not undocumented immigrants.

“I have somebody who doesn’t have a passport number, doesn’t have a Mexican driver’s license, a Canadian driver's license, doesn’t have a foreign license,” said Campbell, about suspects taken into custody for a traffic violation.

Neil Rambana, an immigration lawyer, wants Campbell to organize a task force about his plea bargain policy and Hispanics

Yeary said if Campbell has concerns about whether the suspect has a criminal history then the state’s Comprehensive Case Information database would flag any previous encounter with law enforcement.

Calls for a task force, investigation mount

Yeary wants an independent investigation into whether current procedures in the Second Judicial Circuit seek harsher sentences based solely on the suspect’s race.

Rambana wants Campbell to create a task force consisting of an immigration attorney, a defense attorney, and a Hispanic community leader to address how cases involving immigrants are handled.

Campbell is agreeable to finding a solution to the problem at the heart of the leaked inner office memo – traffic cases involving undocumented immigrants driving without a license.

“We’re trying to set up a task force to figure out a workaround,” said Campbell.

“I did not become a prosecutor to give people a hard time about no valid driver’s license, (but) in the 20 years, I’ve been doing this, I’ve never been able to find a solution for these people,” said Campbell.

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. Follow on him Twitter: @CallTallahasse

